Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week F/W '26 is officially underway, and while the street style for the week is already leaving me breathless (including, but not limited to, a mixture of beehive updos, sleek chignons, and colorful eye makeup) most of the magic is obviously happening on the runway—specifically at the Jacquemus show. On Jan. 25, Jacquemus returned to the runway to present its Fall/Winter '26 collection at the Picasso Museum in Paris, and everything from the sculptural designs to the prints to the glam was a callback to the '80s. There were sequins, there were polka dots (you should know by now how the MC team feels about those), and there was the beloved side ponytail that I personally will defend until the day I die.

During the show, each model hit the runway in minimal makeup since the hair and garments did most of the talking. For the most part, the hair was pretty uniform in that almost everyone was pictured wearing big, fluffy side ponytails that complemented the retro theme and were backcombed to give them a teased finish.

A model hits the Jacquemus F/W '26 runway wearing a high side ponytail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While I'm a lover of an updo, the ponytail—in all of its sleek, messy, high, and low forms—has garnered a reputation for being kind of... dull and boring over the years. It's a simple hairstyle that was once the go-to for concealing a bad haircut or minimal damage, but as predicted last year, it's now become one of winter's biggest hair trends, and if there's any place I'd expect to see a ponytail get a not-so-boring upgrade, it's the runway.

Dramatic Barbie ponytails and the sleek low look are the hairstyles that tend to reign supreme among celebrities at red carpet events, but in 2026, experts say that the ponytail is undergoing an evolution. “No matter if it’s a high, mid-, or low pony, this year is all about adding in your unique style,” celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway previously told MC.

“Don’t just think of it as pulling hair back,” celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck added. “Think of sculpting the head shape and silhouette you want.”

A model hits the Jacquemus F/W '26 runway wearing a high side ponytail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ready to add some life to your ponytail this season? Read ahead to shop some essentials for giving yourself the high-drama ponytail of your dreams—even if you're not walking in any Paris couture shows.