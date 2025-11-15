The 10 Best Nail Looks of the Week Are Getting Me Excited for Holiday Party Season
Give me every jeweled, bedazzled, or glitter bomb possible or not at all.
If there's one thing to know about me, it's that Christmas is my favorite holiday. And other than my annual European Christmas market crawl (those close to me and anyone who crosses my path from October until the new year are subjected to this long spiel), the one other thing that gets me excited is a good holiday party. Give me all the garland, gingerbread, velvet and plaid everything, flowing champagne towers, and—most importantly—all the sparkle.
This week, as I do my IG scroll throughout the day or before bed, I noticed that most of my favorite nail looks had one thing in common: they packed on the shine. With multi-color glitter, velvet cat-eyes, and too many jewel decals to count, this might be the universe's sign that everyone should start thinking about what mani to get for that upcoming holiday soirée. (Yes, even though Thanksgiving has yet to happen. But walk with me through this sparkly festive journey).
Below are the 10 nail looks that I loved this week. You'll want to get the nail glue and jewels ready.
Purple Jewels
Marc Jacobs has quickly become one of my favorite nail influencers and this jeweled look just makes me smile. Created by nail artist Yulenny Garcia, these purple jelly nails adorned with matching jewels are fun and super chic.
Denim Gems
A nail look that made me actually stop mid-scroll, this jeweled denim on nails by celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo was made to be marveled at. Out of the box and super fun, it was an immediate save-to-my-favorites.
Retro French
One can never go wrong with the classic French mani, but I especially love this rounded look on Lili Reinhart for her Marie Claire cover shoot. It gives off retro vibes that are completely fabulous.
Cool Girl Red
Screw red nail theory, I'm more interested in cool girl red. For Gabbriette's shoot with Interview Magazine, celebrity nail artist Yoko Sakakura kept it simple with a bright red manicure. It's effortless and bold, like every cool girl you know.
Glazed Cat-Eye Tips
When I see Zola Ganzorigt post a nail tutorial, I'm sat. Here, Ganzorigt mixes a glazed donut effect with a cat-eye tip to elevate Bieber's signature nail look.
Shimmer Rainbow
Created by nail artist San Sung Kim, this glitter rainbow look is just fun and full of whimsy. "A glitter rainbow manicure is an easy way to make a sparkling statement without all the fuss," Kim tells Marie Claire. Using multiple shades from the DND Gel DIVA Raise Your Glass collection, it's an easy way to get that multi-colored look.
Her pro tip: "The key to creating a cohesive rainbow manicure is keeping the colors to the same texture or special effect," she says.
Minimal Dazzle
Give me a dazzled French tip any day, which is exactly what Celebrity nail artist Sarah Chue painted on for Stranger Things actor Priah Ferguson. Set against a bare nail, it gives minimal glam in such an effortless way.
Graphic Tortoise
There's just something about the fall that screams "tortoise shell season." Whether it's the mix of warm browns and blacks or that animal prints work for any occasion (fight with a wall if you disagree), you'll catch me wearing this print often until the temps rise.
Dynamic French
As someone who can feel the paradox of choice so deeply, I do appreciate a "throw the kitchen sink" method when wanting to dress up a basic mani. This mix of star decals, stripes, and metal studs is a fun mess in the best way possible.
Confetti Season
I like this mix of confetti-glitter on a bold color from content creator Kaitlin Ricks. It strikes the perfect balance of shine and not feeling too overbearing.
