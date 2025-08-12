Jennifer Lopez's 'Birthday Icing' Nails Give the Glazed Donut Trend an Even Sweeter Upgrade
Another day, another food-inspired nail trend.
Jennifer Lopez has been on a roll with her nail looks lately. The singer is currently in the middle of a European tour, and her manicures have been changing and getting more glamorous with almost every tour stop. In the last month she's gone from a 3D manicure with charms and maximalist designs to a muted "rich girl" manicure, and a manicure with the Gucci logo on the tips after that. Now, her latest look—which her manicurist has named "birthday icing nails"—is putting a fun spin on a beloved neutral color.
Lopez shared a few mirror selfies to Instagram on Aug. 11, where she's seen wearing a leather beret and a long-sleeve black bodysuit with sheer, floral tights and strappy, black heels. She looked effortlessly chic in all black, but my eyes were immediately drawn to her nails, which appeared to be painted pink and topped with a chrome overlay.
The singer's longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, also shared the photos to his personal Instagram, naming them "birthday icing nails" in the caption because of how shiny and reflective they are. "Birthday Icing Mani 💅🏼 for this Chic Mamacita," he wrote.
JLo's manicure is pretty similar to the glazed donut look, which if you can recall (or if you pay any attention to viral nail trends), first went viral about three summers ago when Hailey Bieber wore a pale nail color with chrome on top. The major difference between the two is that the glazed donut manicure—which JLo has also worn a few times—features a pearl base color, whereas Bachik used a light pink color to create Lopez's birthday icing nails.
Bachik detailed all of the products he used to create the look in his Instagram caption, including the chrome powder he used to give her nails their shiny finish. Read ahead to get the full details on the look if you want to recreate it on your own at home.
