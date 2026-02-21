I once had a boyfriend tell me that it was a waste of money to buy flowers. Thankfully, that relationship died, and my unwavering love for peonies and roses remained. And the best nail looks of the week were the exact reminder I needed that flowers have the power to make my heart feel so full.

Floral prints for spring are hardly revolutionary, but there’s something about this season that feels different. The best manis I saved incorporated the Lunar New Year energy for luck and change with floral blooms. There are also cool stained glass effects, velvet finishes, and 3D decals that are literal works of art. These looks are anything but basic.

Below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. May you feel inspired for your spring mani. And remember: when dumb exes fail you, these nails will do anything but.

Lunar New Year Blooms

Lunar New Year Blooms A photo posted by on

This set, created by nail artist Soo Jeon , features a lovely mix of silver velvet, floral designs, and Lunar New Year decor. It has an abstract feel that makes it super cool and elevated.

Empress Red

Empress Red A photo posted by on

Regal and just truly stunning, this mani created by nail artist Julie dresses a deep metallic red with intricate pearl and gold decals and designs. It’s the perfect spring mani to usher in that Fire Horse energy.

Velvet Polka Dots

Velvet Polka Dots A photo posted by on

Nail artist Lizzy Trow keeps it minimal, dressing a deep pink velvet nail with tiny brown dots. The end result is a super fun and flirty mani that I want to wear for all my spring-time adventures.

Stained Glass Effect

Stained Glass Effect A photo posted by on

I love the stained glass effect that I’ve been seeing everywhere. This set, created by nail artist Yan Tee , is another celebratory Lunar New Year mani that mixes florals with ribbed detail, which is super pretty.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Delicate Porcelain

Delicate Porcelain A photo posted by on

Give me a blue and white combo any day, but this floral mani by nail artist Aran Franklin is really special. The blue flower petals really pop against a milky white base and the gold metallic accents make for a nice added touch.

Orly Nail Lacquer - 20742 Pure Porcelain $9.49 at Amazon US

Abstract Bouquet

Abstract Bouquet A photo posted by on

Some manis really just take my breath away. This artistic masterpiece, created by nail artist Peggy Chen , uses the coolest 3D decals. With pastel flowers, crystal rings, and jumbo pearls, it’s my dream floral arrangement in a nail look.

Velvet Jewels

Velvet Jewels A photo posted by on

Nail artist Rachel Sue has created these minimally chic butterfly and floral designs with tiny jewels that really pop against a velvet chartreuse base. It’s super pretty, and the fact that chartreuse is an approved color on my color wheel is an added bonus.

Spring Fever

Spring Fever A photo posted by on

This is the most fun nail look I’ve seen in a while. Nail artist San Sung Kim uses different types of jewels and sequins to dress up multicolored nails for an eclectic mix that’s super unique, in the best way possible.

BELLEBOOST Flatback Rhinestones Colorful Nail Art Rhinestones $9.99 at Amazon US

Heart Jelly

Heart Jelly A photo posted by on

Celebrity nail artist Eri Ishizu paints mini red metallic hearts on a jelly blue nail for a Valentine’s Day look that anyone can wear all year round. Even though the 14th is in the past, the lover girl in me still loves all and any heart decor.

Floral Remix

Floral Remix A photo posted by on

Stripes, mini florals, and a French tip, celebrity nail artist Caroline Cotten mixes all these fun designs in an idyllic spring mani. This definitely gets me super excited for spring.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 129 Ovni $34 at Chanel, Inc.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.