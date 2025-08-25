As a beauty writer of nearly a decade, I’ve seen nail trends of all kinds—some predictable, others delightfully out of left field. There are the classics you can count on, like neutrals in winter and brights in summer, and then there are the curveballs, like the sardine fashion trend, which somehow made its way to our fingertips and became a full-blown social media obsession this summer. So what’s next for fall? I spoke with four leading manicurists—Miss Pop, Mei Kawajiri, Erica De Los Santos, and Britney Tokyo—for their take on the nail trends primed to take over salons nationwide for fall 2025.

Ahead, you'll find a comprehensive lineup of nine fall nail trends that'll thrill both minimalists and maximalists alike. To the delight of my beauty-writer heart, several celebrity manicurists independently called out the same themes, which all but guarantee they’ll be on repeat requests this season. Think texture (from tactile 3D nail designs to techniques that mimic the effect), an array of neutrals (with chocolate brown emerging as the breakout star), and minimalist patterns like—you guessed it—polka dots galore.

Keep scrolling for the complete list and screenshot your favorites for later. Some of the manicurists even offered up product recs if you’re in your DIY era. However you decide to bring these fall trends to life is entirely up to you. Happy almost-autumn!

Coffee-Inspired Nail Colors

A post shared by Kaitlin (@kreativelykoated) A photo posted by on

"This fall, expect coffee-inspired shades to be everywhere, with Mocha Mousse—a soft, creamy brown reminiscent of whipped chocolate—leading the trend as Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year," explains De Los Santos. She recommends Mia Secret’s new Gelux Coffee Collection, which perfectly represents the trend with an array of neutrals that’ll have you craving your favorite coffee order. And I’ll humbly admit: we were ahead of this call; Miss Pop had already predicted brown would be one of 2025’s biggest nail trends.

Mia Secret Store Gelux Gel Polish Pumpkin Spice $14 at miasecretstore.com This highly pigmented fall-adjacent tone applies smoothly and evenly in just one coat.

3D Texture

A post shared by Shelley Graham (@_by_shelley) A photo posted by on

"3D texture on nails is the best new fidget toy,” says Miss Pop. “From subtle 3D polka dots to waves of swirling chrome, 3D texture is so gorgeous and so sensory.” She’s especially loving minimalist takes on the trend, pointing to the “platinum band I created in a pearl manicure” for a bride’s wedding day nails.

De Los Santos seconds the tactical trend. "I think 3D nail art will definitely trend this fall, especially with designs inspired by nature," she adds. "It’s a creative way to bring seasonal elements to life, making nails feel more like wearable art while still staying in tune with fall’s cozy, earthy vibe."

Ulta Beauty Collection You're a Gem Nail Gems Set $12 at Ulta Peel and stick nail gems make it so easy to adorn your manicure like a pro.

Polka Dot Nails

A post shared by Shelley Graham (@_by_shelley) A photo posted by on

I probably don’t need to tell you that polka dot nails are trending for fall—they’ve already taken over social media, loved by celebrities and beauty obsessives alike. They also have celebrity manicurist Kawajiri’s seal of approval, which, if you know her influence, is major.

Gelcare Dotting Tool $12 at Revolve A dotting tool is going to become your new best friend if you want to DIY the polka dot design at home.

Muted Chrome Nails

A post shared by Shima | NYC Nail Artist (@nailsxshima) A photo posted by on

For those who prefer the illusion of texture over raised designs, Tokyo has the nail look for you: "Chrome is moving beyond classic silver and gold into colorful metallics like blue and pink," she begins. "What makes this trend fresh for fall is the use of a matte topcoat, which transforms the high-shine finish into something softer—almost like a velvet or velour texture. It creates a cozy yet elevated effect that ties beautifully with the fabrics and moods of fall fashion."

Essie Special Effects Chrome Polish - Gilded GalaxyOz $13 at Amazon US A glistening chrome neutral is the perfect shade to try out the chrome trend. OPI Matte Top Coat $12 at Amazon US Swap your traditional top coat with a matte option to finish out the look.

Cat Eye Animal Print Nails

A post shared by Miss Pop (@misspopnails) A photo posted by on

"Cat eye or magnetic nail polish is a huge trend, and I love putting leopard print or snakeskin over a cat eye polish because it makes the print look like the glistening fur or skin of the actual animal," Miss Pop explains. For the look above, she used Salon Perfect Magnetic One-Step Gel in Silver to create the glittering caramel French manicure before adding spots with Salon Perfect One-Step Gel in Oil Slick, if you’re tempted to recreate it.

Salon Perfect 1-Step Gel Magnetic Silver $7 at salonperfect.com The magnetic end of the polish allows you to create a 3D cat eye design that can be customized depending on how you hold the brush.

Jewelry-Inspired Nails

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Miss Pop) (Image credit: Miss Pop)

Keeping with the theme of texture, jewelry-inspired nail looks are sticking around, whether you prefer a minimalist take or a full-on maximalist moment like the one shown here by Miss Pop. “If you’re a gel or acrylic mani lover, the key is a top-notch adhesive,” she says, noting that Salon Perfect Gel Adhesive is her favorite product for setting gems. For those who stick to traditional polish, nail stickers are another option. At the Alice + Olivia Fall 2025 show (above right), Miss Pop used celestial nail stickers, which you can purchase online for less than an iced latté.

Salon Perfect Celestial Charms Nail Art Sticker Kit $5 at Walmart These gold-toned nail stickers give the look of professional nail art without the cost or work.

Short Nails

A post shared by NJ+NYC Nail Pro - freelance manicurist (@thatsme_erica) A photo posted by on

De Los Santos predicts short nails will take over this fall, especially rounded shapes. She says the shape and length strike the perfect balance of "style and practicality," and—perhaps unsurprisingly—they’re far more low-maintenance than longer lengths.

TWEEZERMAN Mini Nail Rescue Kit $26 at Nordstrom Keeping your nails on the shorter side obviously involves a bit more daily upkeep. Invest in a handy (and travel-friendly) nail care kit to shape and file your nails to your ideal length.

Y2K Nails

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

Anything Y2K is fair game this fall, says Miss Pop. Early-aughts standouts that fit the bill include "polka dots and shimmering pearly finishes to butterflies, and florals such as daisies and hibiscus.”

Londontown Shimmering Nail Highlighter Polish in Stardust $20 at Nordstrom A jaw-dropping shimmery shade that taps into the Y2K trend with just one coat.

Chocolate Brown Nails

A post shared by Kaitlin (@kreativelykoated) A photo posted by on

Chocolate brown nails are also making a comeback, according to multiple manicurists interviewed for this piece. (They had quite the moment in the '90s and are back with a vengeance). Conveniently, Essie’s new Boho Rodeo Collection includes the perfect polish to nail the look: Fringes and Saddle, shown in the glossy manicure above.

Essie Fringes & Saddle $10 at essie.com This chocolate brown color has red and blue undertones for added depth.

