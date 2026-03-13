One of my favorite things about abstract art is that in the end, its meaning is completely up to you and your own interpretation. Jason Pollock splatters, for example, will make me think of finding beauty in the chaos. Depending on the color combo, Mark Rothko will force my Aquarius heart to actually feel emotion. For someone else, they could totally see it differently and that’s what makes abstract art super fun. And this applies to abstract nail art too.

This week, the best nail art took classic designs like French tips and velvet bases and added abstract details that really take the look to another level. There’s graphic lines and geometric shapes to elevate a pastel palette. There are fun 3D decals for something really bold. And because spring is just a few weeks away, I couldn’t not add some floral designs into the mix (but not boring, I promise).

Below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. May they inspire your inner artist.

Article continues below

Red & Black

Red & Black A photo posted by on

Alluring and bold, there’s something about a red and black combo that’s just seductive. Nail artist Vanki mixes the two shades to create a deep ruby jewel-like mani with subtle metallic lining that’s ultra chic.

ADHERE Red Gel Nail Polish Set $17.99 at Amazon US

Espresso Glam

Espresso Glam A photo posted by on

Coffee beans, but make it artsy cool. Nail artist Yoshiko Yamaguchi at Vanity Projects adds a modern twist by mixing rich chocolate brown and baby blue shapes and lines for a truly stunning manicure.

Soft Ombré

Soft Ombré A photo posted by on

One can never go wrong with an ombré look. But I especially love this pastel blue and brown combo that celebrity nail artist Eri Ishizu made for Lizzo. It’s the perfect balance of soft and ultra glam.

Hidden Jewels

Hidden Jewels A photo posted by on

I love nails that double as a major accessory moment. This mani, created by nail artist Lili Croès, is an eclectic mix of studded and jewel details for an eye-catching nail look.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spring Pond

Spring Pond A photo posted by on

Spring is upon us (bless) and I’m very much excited for my daily walks along the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park that I only do when it’s above 65 degrees. This look from celebrity nail artist Mo Qin just gives me the same peaceful feeling I get being surrounded by water and greenery, with its lush light green velvet base and floral decals.

Bubble Rainbow

Bubble Rainbow A photo posted by on

Created by celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo , these multi-colored 3D bubbles on a teal metallic base remind me of the ball pits of my youth. Something I know I could use more of, these nails are pure fun and joy.

Abstract Pastel

Abstract Pastel A photo posted by on

Pastel is synonymous with spring and you don’t need much to elevate it. But I love what celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen did with this mix of pastel shades and black geometric shapes and line work for a more abstract look that’s really unique.

Witchy Chaos

Witchy Chaos A photo posted by on

As the old adage goes, once you get your first tattoo, you’ll want more. And as someone on the constant search for her third, these designs created by nail artist Courtney gives me the perfect amount of inspo for my next fine art tattoo. There are celestial designs, gothic letters, and graphic lines that pop against a milky white base for the ultimate cool-girl mani.

Chanel Le Vernis - 161 Le Diable En Chanel $34 at Chanel, Inc.

In Bloom

In Bloom A photo posted by on

A forest green is high on my list of favorite shades, and this French manicure and flower combo is incredibly chic. Created by nail artist Paula Rumjanceva , you get a thin forest green French tip with a petal designs peeking out so delicately on the sides.

Gold Details

Gold Details A photo posted by on

Speaking of how much I love green, nail artist Clarisa Maldonado mixes shades of emerald and pastel green for a really pretty combo. But my favorite part? The gold star details that are just the perfect accent.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.