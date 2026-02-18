Velvet nails are trending, and not because they're super intricate or bold. It's because the finish adds an extra, but super subtle, element. Instead of reading as a flat shimmer or glitter, the effect shifts as the hands move, giving the illusion of texture rather than sparkle (as the name suggests). Velvet nails are also closely tied to one of the biggest manicure finishes of 2026: cat eye. I've been seeing cat eye nails everywhere on my social feeds, and yes, they're still one of the most-requested looks in salons, but velvet nails live right next door, and they're my favorite of the two.

In fact, they’re often created with the same magnetic polish and the same wand tool—the difference is technique. Cat eye is more defined, with a sharp streak of light that cuts across the nail. Velvet is the softened version: the shimmer is pulled and diffused, so it looks hazy and dimensional, like fabric rather than a stripe of chrome.

What I like about velvet nails is how many directions I can take them. I find myself going sheer and barely-there with a pale pink or champagne (perfect for spring), or leaning into deeper tones—chocolate, maroon, emerald—where the finish looks even moodier and right on trend for winter. Sometimes I wear it as a full set; other times I use it as an accent over a neutral base when I want something different without committing to a full statement manicure.

Below, find my nine favorite velvet nail inspiration photos to take to your salon appointment, and the best polishes to achieve the look at home.

Classic Velvet

A light pink reads as a soft neutral and reminds me of ballerina slippers. It's a pretty take on the trend that can be a good starting point before you move into moodier, deeper colors.

Polka Dot, Please

A post shared by Jessica Liz (@jesslizs) A photo posted by on

Polka dots have been everywhere during the fall and winter seasons, and I don't see that stopping when spring hits. Combine two trends in one with this pink and brown manicure.

Angel Velvet

A post shared by San Sung Kim | 김산성 (@sansungnails) A photo posted by on

For an ethereal glow, apply a chrome finish over magnetic polish. And, voila! Your angel nails have come to life.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gems Galore

A post shared by ✨🪩🇲🇽 𝓡𝓪𝓶𝓸𝓷 𝓓𝓾𝓻𝓪𝓷 🇲🇽🪩✨ (@craftedbyaprince) A photo posted by on

For nails that literally look like jewelry, opt for varying colors in rich, gem-like tones. A flash of the magnetic wand will give the illusion of jewels.

Double Rhythm Jelly Glass Cat Eye Gel Polish With Magnet $7.99 at Amazon US

Hint of Sparkle

A post shared by Melanie Graves (@overglowedit) A photo posted by on

For a subtle hint of velvet, this sheer, milky white is the perfect option. It mimics a pearl, making it perfect to capture the oyster nail trend that's set to be huge this spring and summer.

Gelcare Oyster Velvet Gel Nail Polish $22 at REVOLVE

Blue Jean, Baby

A post shared by ✨🪩🇲🇽 𝓡𝓪𝓶𝓸𝓷 𝓓𝓾𝓻𝓪𝓷 🇲🇽🪩✨ (@craftedbyaprince) A photo posted by on

A little denim blue is always an excellent pick, and with a velvet sheen over top? Chef's kiss.

GAOY Jelly Blue Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish $6.39 at Amazon US

Into the Looking Glass

A post shared by ESVY Nails Gel Polish (@esvynails) A photo posted by on

The glass nail trend is another favorite manicure of mine lately, thanks to its impossibly glossy, shiny finish. With an added touch of velvet, it magnifies the effect.

Flirty French

A post shared by ByLauren (@manicures_bylauren) A photo posted by on

For a hint of velvet without leaning into it full-force, go with a classic French tip. The old-school style is back and better than ever, and this iteration adds a little flair.

Shiny Stars

A post shared by Wiktoria Saldzień (@vviki.mani) A photo posted by on

If you love a little nail art from time to time, why not use 2026's hottest nail accent? Stars, I'm talkin' about you. With a nude base and a velvet in a slight shade variation, it's a detail that calls for a second glance.

OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Barefoot in Barcelona $14.49 at Ulta Beauty

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.