Angel Reese is proving that she's a fashion and beauty it-girl for a reason. Just weeks after getting her wings and walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the WNBA star attended the 2025 CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 3, where she wore a black, mini tube dress with a matching black shawl and strappy, black pumps. I'll always be a lover of a monochromatic look, but it was Reese's icy blonde hair that stopped me in my tracks.

Reese mostly wears her hair in its natural, dark color, but this time she majorly switched things up—after all, the CFDA Awards is an event that honors powerhouses in fashion, so it's understandable that she'd want to make a big statement with her outfit and glam. For the event, she traded in her dark hair for an icy blonde color with dark roots. Her hair was cut into a lob, and it was styled with a deep side part with soft curls.

Angel Reese wears platinum blonde hair to the 2025 CFDA Awards on Nov. 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The CFDA Awards were filled with plenty of other major hair moments. Ciara deviated from her usual long length and showed up wearing a chin-length bob, while Rihanna attended the event wearing a deep side bang.

If Angel Reese's platinum blonde color is giving you ideas for your next winter hair change, read ahead for some hair must-haves you'll need.

