Forget fleeting trends—green is the underrated fall manicure color I come back to year after year. Though plenty of fashion-forward nail colors are trending lately, from blue to purple, I do my best to keep a cool green in my rotation. It's one of my absolute favorite shades when the air gets chilly and I have a hot coffee in my hand.
While I normally reach for a deep emerald polish, I've been seeing so many new ways to wear green nail designs lately. Whether it's punchy olive polish that's inspired by a martini or an earthy, tasteful sage, there are at least a dozen ways to reinvent a basic green. The color is "wonderfully universal," notes nail artist Max Estrada. "Green is rooted in nature, so it can feel fresh and lively or rich, warm and cozy depending on the shade."
Whether you're loyal to a classic, glossy forest green manicure or looking to experiment with something a little more elaborate, there's no shortage of ways to make the color your own. Ahead, find the chicest green nail ideas to inspire your next fall manicure.
Half-and-Half Cat Eye
One of the coolest trends I'm seeing in the world of cat eye manicures lately is this half-and-half design. It's created by swiping the magnet over the cat eye polish in opposite directions to create the contrasting shimmer.
Sally Hansen
Insta Dri Colorshift Nail Polish in Glo Off
Light Olive
Drink your matcha and wear it, too. This punchy green is an unexpected pop of color, but it refrains from feeling too summery. If you're iffy, try putting a forest green French tip to make it feel more fall-appropriate.
Le Mini Macaron
Nail Lacquer in Matcha Latte
Deep French Manicure
Deep French manicures are perfect for nail art because you get more room on each fingertip for fun designs, like this one. It shows off isolated chrome, tortoise shell, polka dots, and more.
Essie
Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish in Main Character Moment
Animal Print Mix-N-Match
A green manicure can play well with other colors. Case in point: This mix-n-match design features the color alongside other fall-inspired shades. Plus, animal print touches like tortoiseshell and crocodile-esque print add tons of visual interest.
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Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Hard Drive Me Crazy
Dainty Matcha Frenchies
It's all about matcha lately, and that goes for your fingertips as well. This dainty micro French manicure is instantly dressed up for fall with a touch of light, milky matcha green.
Orly
Nail Lacquer in Matcha Foam
Evergreen Chrome
There's nothing like a little chrome—this deep evergreen shade is practically made for fall and winter, but with the addition of a chrome finish, it turns from a simple cold-weather staple into a high-fashion style. (It's also a Taylor Swift-approved look.)
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Rated Pea-G
Classic Forest Green
Simple doesn't always mean boring, especially when it comes to this forest green look. Something about this statement-making manicure just oozes wealth and its depth helps it double as a neutral.
China Glaze
Nail Lacquer in Midnight Pine
Green Apple
Okay, I know brat summer is well in the rearview mirror, but the vibrant green apple shade is still on my mind. Pairing it with a deep brown-black and creating these fun bubble-like nail designs makes it feel cold-weather approved. Brat Fall, anyone?
Sally Hansen
Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Live for the MoMINT
Shimmering Cat Eye
Cat eye manicures are one of the easiest ways to add a little decoration to your fingertips without committing to full-blown nail art. You're guaranteed to be staring at your hands all day with this blinding, shimmery look.
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Smoothies Nail Polish in Hotcha Matcha
Mossy Mood Ring-Inspired
Take aura nails to the next level with these multi-colored mossy tones. Instead of using just two shades (a base color and the aura color), these use several to deliver a mood ring-esque effect.
Essie
Nail Polish in Willow in the Wind
Frenchies With a Twist
Switch up your typical Frenchies with this green-and-white design featuring crisp lines and negative space. Just make sure you're stocked up on nail tape.
Zoya
Nail Lacquer in Wyatt
Bright Pistachio
Pistachio green? Yes please. These mini polka-dotted vivid green nails are pure fun. The negative space lets your natural nails shine through—and, well, healthy nails are the biggest trend of 2026.
PLA Beauty
Nail Polish in Lucky Streak
Inverted Stripes
Yes, stripes are always in style (especially for a good fall sweater), but these are next-level. The color-blocked styling creates an inverted look that's equal parts cool and trippy.
OPI
Rapidry Quick-Dry Lacquer in Screen-Grab Green
Glossy Velvet
If you looked up elegance in the dictionary, I think these nails might just be listed right next to the word. The glassy (and classy) velvet finish paired with the delicate swirling nail art is truly luxurious and unique.
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Groove
Glass Jade
Jade nails are one of my personal favorite takes on green manicures right now. The color looks expensive and brings total fall energy. Think of them as a jewel-toned, muted shade that adds richness without feeling heavy.
Essie
Pro Effects Flash Chromes Nail Polish in Minted
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Meet the Expert
Max Estrada
Bio: Max Estrada is the founder and creative director of Exclusive Nail Couture and an international nail artist, educator, competitor and product developer. Raised in his family’s Arizona salon, he entered his first competition at 16 and launched Exclusive Nail Couture Professional in 2014. He shares his work, and an unapologetic amount of pink, as @kingofnail.
Catharine Malzahn is a freelance beauty editor and writer. She has more than half a decade of experience covering everything from skincare and makeup to spas and injectables. Previously, she held editorial positions at Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, and Prevention; you can find her work in those publications and in Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, PS Beauty, NewBeauty, CR Fashion Book, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and more. When she's not writing or testing beauty products, you can find her cooking, trying a new restaurant, or reapplying sunscreen. A SoCal native, she received her BA in journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School For Communication and Journalism.