Is Taylor Swift about to become my go-to celebrity to watch for an unexpected nail color shade? I mean, she already broke the internet with her orange lipstick during her podcast appearance on 'New Heights' and for her engagement to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (or did you spend the entirety of August 26th offline?), and now she's back as a new fiancé with a fresh manicure that is basically the complete opposite of her minimalist engagement manicure.

Swift popped up at the August 28 football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (her husband-to-be's alma mater) and Nebraska Cornhuskers sporting a high-shine green chrome manicure. Ever the fan of classic beauty staples like a cat-eye with black eyeliner and bright red lipstick, I was downright giddy to see the Grammy award winner playing around with her manicure look. True, chrome nails are one of fall's biggest nail trends but for someone who claims to be almost entirely offline (aside from looking up sourdough recipes and peeking over Kelce's shoulder at adorable otter videos, per her remarks on the podcast)I'm a tiny bit surprised that she's embracing the fashion-girl favorite manicure.

To complete the look, Swift paired her chrome nails with (what else?) some winged eyeliner, a luxe rosy lipstick, plenty of blush, and demi-matte skin. Her signature soft blonde hair was straightened with a bit of a wave on the ends, and her bangs were styled in a straight-across look with nary a patch of frizz or flyaway in sight. Truthfully, as she settles even deeper in her role as the most powerful WAG on the NFL circuit (or, in this case, the NCAA), I predict that she'll continue to show up at games with her tried-and-true beauty staples and maybe—hopefully—a few more manicure surprises throughout the fall.

A camera zoom reveals Taylor Swift sipper her NCAA cocktail with a chic green chrome manicure. (Image credit: @gobearcatsfb)

If you want to follow Swift's lead and try out a vibrant green nail polish for fall instead of the typical burgundy or chocolate brown lacquers (it's much more wearable than you might think, I promise), keep scrolling for a few of the best shades on the market right now.

