I would follow Renée Zellweger to the ends of the earth just to see if she would reveal the secret to her latest hairstyle. Thankfully, I wouldn’t have to venture far, as on Feb. 12, the actor was spotted in New York City for the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. For the event, Zellweger wore an off-the-shoulder sage green dress with matching heels and kept her makeup simple, yet fresh, opting for a soft pink color on her lips and cheeks. The best part of the whole look? Her elegant chignon hairstyle.

As is customary for this look, Zellweger’s hair was first curled and then pulled to the nape of her neck. Chignons come in a variety of styles, and Zellweger opted to keep the ends of her hair out of her bun for a y more intentionally undone feel, keeping the curls intact thanks to a few strategically placed bobby pins. A deep side part resulted in a wispy piece of hair framing the right side of her face.

Zellweger's chignon hairstyle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given that we've all been obsessed with bob haircuts and shorter pixie styles, (see: Gabrielle Union and Emma Stone), it’s refreshing to see a Hollywood A-lister embrace the versatility of longer hair—especially with a style as classic as a chignon. If the recent looks that have graced New York Fashion Week have anything to do with it, chignons may well on their way to becoming a top seasonal trend. The hairstyle was recently featured at Luar’s Fall/Winter ‘25 show, where key hairstylist Jawara Wauchope, combined it with a quintessential New York flair. “Growing up in New York City, I’d always see women with these voluminous coif-like hairstyles, and we took that but added chignons to make the look feel more sleek and chic,” he explained backstage.

Chignons are an elegant look to keep in your back pocket, so keep reading to see a few products you’ll need to perfect the hairstyle at home.

