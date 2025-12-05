If you’ve ever wished the brown spots and sun damage on your skin would magically peel off, leaving your complexion even-toned and glowing, I have some good news for you. The treatment known as IPL—which stands for Intense Pulsed Light—does pretty much exactly that. “After the treatment, the brown spots darken and naturally lift away, redness gradually decreases, and the overall texture and tone of the skin subtly improve,” explains Beverly Hills-based certified nurse practitioner, Mariana Vergara , NP-C.

Now, if over a decade of working in the beauty industry has taught me anything, it is that nothing is really magic when it comes to transforming your skin. Most of the time, you’re going to have to put in some work, whether that’s by white-knuckling a painful procedure, sitting in your derm’s office for hours, or dealing with a lengthy recovery. But sometimes you can get lucky and find a pretty low-lift treatment, such as an IPL photofacial, to improve the texture and tone of your skin—one of the many reasons it’s become so buzzy. As Angel Maiorano AGPC-NP, an aesthetic nurse practitioner at SkinSpirit in New Jersey, says, IPL is one of the best and most effective treatment options for achieving flawless skin because it can “quickly transform the skin’s clarity, brightness, and overall health with minimal downtime.”

There are some things you need to know, though, if you’re interested in trying IPL for yourself, including how exactly it works to transform your skin, what to expect from the treatment, what aftercare looks like, and whether there are risks to consider. To address all of these concerns and more, I asked Vergara and Maiorano, along with nurse practitioner​​ Emily Perbellini, NP, dermatologist Joshua Zeichner , MD, and plastic surgeon Gorretti Ho Taghva , MD, for their expert opinions. Read on for everything you need to know about getting an IPL photofacial.

What Is an IPL Photofacial Treatment?

According to Perbellini, who is the National Director of Clinical Operations at LaserAway , “an IPL photofacial is a noninvasive treatment that uses controlled pulses of light to target discoloration, redness, and early signs of aging.” As for how pulses of light are able to treat these concerns? She explains: “The light is absorbed by pigment and vascular irregularities, which helps fade dark spots, reduce redness, and stimulate collagen for a more even and radiant complexion.”

With so many different treatment options out there, you’re probably wondering how IPL compares to other aesthetic technologies on the market, like Pulsed Dye Laser, Clear and Brilliant, and so many more. Dr. Taghva flags that IPL is actually not a laser at all. “It’s a gentle, entry-level option for overall tone correction," says Dr. Zeichner. “The length of light used in IPL devices reacts only with the brown and red pigment in the skin.”

It’s referred to as a “photofacial” because it’s light-based (photo) and it’s treating your skin (facial), but know that you won’t be getting a traditional spa experience complete with steam or extractions, nor will photos be taken—unless of course you opt in for before and afters.

What Are the Benefits of an IPL Photofacial?

As mentioned, an IPL treatment is pretty specifically geared toward treating pigmentation and uneven tone, including redness, so it can be great for mild rosacea sufferers, points out Dr. Taghva. IPL is also good for treating mild acne and post-inflammatory redness, so if you have a mark that’s lingering after a breakout, this can help, adds Vergara.

“IPL uses quick pulses of light energy to target pigment (sunspots and freckles), redness, broken capillaries, and sun damage right at the source,” explains Maiorano. “It also stimulates collagen, which contributes to the skin’s elasticity and firmness, giving you an overall more youthful look.” She refers to IPL as a “smart light filter for your skin” and says, “patients love it because the results look natural, fresh, and healthy.”

And although it’s referred to as a photofacial, an IPL treatment isn’t limited to just the face. In fact, the “neck, chest, hands, shoulders, upper back, arms, and legs can be treated with IPL,” too, says Vergara. This is especially helpful for those who are looking to rejuvenate the skin from the neck down and reverse some of the effects of sun exposure, which can accelerate skin aging.

Another benefit: downtime is typically minimal. And you should be able to resume regular activities within 24-48 hours. “You’ll start seeing results within seven to 14 days as pigment lifts and redness calms,” says Dr. Taghva, and “with good sun protection, results can last months.”

Dr. Taghva reiterates that IPL is “a great starter treatment for someone beginning their skincare journey.” So, if you’re new to in-office treatments, this would be a good one to try. In particular, “IPL works best for individuals with light to medium skin tones who want to address sun damage, brown spots, redness, or early signs of aging,” says Perbellini.

She adds that patients with fairer, untanned skin tend to see the most dramatic improvements. But, because the light zeroes in on pigmentation, Maiorano flags that “deeper skin tones carry a higher risk of pigment changes because the device may target natural melanin,” a universal concern with light and laser-based therapies. Because of this, Vergara stresses the importance of going to an experienced provider for your IPL treatment.

What Are the Risks of an IPL Photofacial?

As noted, deeper skin tones are at risk of pigmentation irregularities with IPL, so it’s best for those with fair to medium skin tones. Recent sun exposure is also discouraged for this reason. “IPL should be avoided on recently tanned skin, as excess pigment increases the risk of adverse reactions,” explains Maiorano.

She says that IPL is also ill-advised for those with certain medical conditions, such as melasma, which can worsen with heat and light, or epilepsy, since the bright flashes from the device may act as a trigger. “Additionally, anyone taking photosensitizing medications should avoid IPL until cleared by their provider, as these medications can heighten the skin’s sensitivity to light.” If you are interested in receiving IPL for the first time, Maiorano recommends a thorough consultation first. She says that this “ensures that each patient’s skin type, health history, and lifestyle are carefully evaluated before treatment to ensure safety and optimal results.”

Vergara recommends avoiding the treatment if you’re experiencing any active skin conditions like open wounds, cold sores, or eczema. And “IPL should not be performed over hair-bearing areas,” adds Dr. Zeichner, “because it can target and destroy the hair follicles.” He says, “For this reason, it’s not performed on the beard area of men, for example.”

How to Soothe Skin After an IPL Photofacial?

For a few days after treatment, “expect darkening of pigment,” says Dr. Taghva, which she refers to as ‘coffee grounds’ because as the treated areas become darker, they tend to look like ground coffee beans or pepper flakes. You could also experience mild redness, crusting, swelling, and light flaking. But all of this should subside within seven to 10 days. As you recover, Dr. Taghva recommends avoiding sun exposure, tanning, hot yoga, or anything that overheats the skin for 24–48 hours after treatment.”

As for ways to encourage healing and boost results, Maiorano says, “post-procedure care is key to maximizing the benefits of an IPL photofacial.” She assures me that a simple routine is the way to go: a gentle cleanser, exosome serum, or collagen-stimulating serum, adding that "these advanced topical technologies help accelerate healing, strengthen the skin barrier, and boost long-term collagen production.”

It's also essential to avoid active ingredients like exfoliating agents or retinoids until the skin has calmed down. At that time, you should “reintroduce performance products that elevate and prolong results,” says Maiorano. “Vitamin C serums provide powerful antioxidant protection and help brighten the complexion, while retinol supports healthy cell turnover for a smoother, more refined texture.” Daily sunscreen use remains the number one way to preserve results and maintain radiant, healthy skin over time once you’ve healed, she adds.

How Many Treatments of IPL Do I Need?

“Usually, it requires three to five sessions spaced every four to six weeks,” to see the best results, says Vergara. And she recommends periodic treatments every year after the initial sessions to maintain overall skin quality. Perbellini says that some patients may benefit from even more sessions, saying that six to 12 can help to achieve optimal results. This will also depend on the amount of sun damage and the amount of pigment the patient has.

Does IPL Hurt?

“IPL is generally very tolerable,” says Perbellini. “Many patients describe the sensation as like a light rubber-band snap against the skin.” She promises that the discomfort is brief and that most patients complete the treatment without numbing. However, Dr. Zeichner says a cooling gel is also used to temper the heat generated by the light therapy.

How Do I Prep for an IPL Photofacial?

Maiorano says that preparation is key and can make a big difference in your results, so unlike a regular facial where you roll up and let the work be done for you, getting an IPL requires some forethought. She recommends skipping tanning/sun exposure, self-tanner, retinols, exfoliants, and acids for one to two weeks. Certain photosensitizing medications should also be avoided, which a provider should inform you about during a consultation.

As for arriving at the appointment? She says to come with clean, makeup-free skin, and then your provider will do the rest!

How Does an IPL Photofacial Compare to the BBL Laser, Moxi, and Halo?

“BBL is a more advanced form of IPL,” explains Vergara. “It uses precisely calibrated filters and energy delivery to target specific areas and pigments more effectively, and it incorporates skin-sensing technology to adjust the pulse strength for optimal results and safety.” Dr. Taghva prefers a treatment like BBL (broadband light) over IPL because she says it’s far more versatile. “I can fine-tune the filters, energy, and pulse shape for pigment, redness, vessels, acne, or even anti-aging goals,” she explains.

You might have also heard of the MOXI—a non-ablative fractional laser that penetrates deeper into the skin, creating microscopic zones of controlled thermal injury—or other lasers like Halo, which "target deeper skin concerns like acne scarring, wrinkles, and resurfacing,” adds Maiorano. The key difference is really intention and concern. IPL is your pigment-and-redness hero, while lasers go deeper for texture, wrinkles, and more intensive rejuvenation. In addition, Perbellini notes the ease with which IPL fits into someone’s routine as it is fast (each treatment takes about 20 minutes), effective, and minimally invasive. “It remains one of the most reliable methods for reversing sun damage and improving overall skin clarity.”

Meet the Experts

Mariana Vergara Aesthetic Expert Dr. Mariana Vergara is a globally recognized leader in cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic medicine, known for her artistry in creating natural, elegant transformations. A medical doctor from Colombia with extensive surgical training, Dr. Vergara refined her craft at Florida International University and Harvard Medical School before establishing her renowned Beverly Hills medspa. She has treated Hollywood icons and A-list celebrities, collaborated with top plastic surgeons and dermatologists, and has been featured in national media outlets for her work in minimally invasive rejuvenation, laser technology, exosome therapy, facial aesthetics, and more.

Angel Maiorano Board-Certified AGPC-Nurse Practitioner Angel Maiorano is a Board Certified AGPC-Nurse Practitioner with over 5 years of experience in aesthetic medicine and injectables. Angel graduated with her master's degree at the top of her class from Walden University. She has a true passion for enhancing her clients' natural beauty. Angel strives to meet clients' individual needs through a systematic approach of listening to and understanding patients' concerns, utilizing her assessment skills, and using up to date techniques to achieve and maintain optimal results. When it comes to favorite treatments, Angel enjoys combining services, such as injectable fillers with neuromodulators, like Dysport or Botox, for a refreshed appearance. To maintain the finest results, Angel suggests the use of medical grade skin care at home. Angel's favorite skin care regimen is a combination of Skin Ceuticals C E Ferulic, HA Intensifier, topped with the Triple Lipid Restore. Outside of work Angel enjoys traveling, dining at new restaurants, and exercising. In the Summer she loves spending time at the shore going boating and jet skiing.

Joshua Zeichner Board-Certified Dermatologist As the Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research at the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai, Dr. Zeichner has a broad interest in medical and cosmetic dermatology as well as clinical research. His specialty is the treatment of acne, as well as the cosmetic rejuvenation of the aging face. Dr. Zeichner treats general skin conditions, including eczema, rosecea, psoriasis, and skin cancer. In addition, he is well-versed in the use of Botox and dermal fillers, as well as lasers and chemical peels.



Dr. Ho Taghva Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon With expertise in both surgical and non-surgical facial and body rejuvenation, Dr. Ho Taghva performs a diverse range of surgeries including blepharoplasty, fat transfer, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, breast lift, facial rejuvenation, mommy makeovers, and minimally invasive endoscopic procedures.