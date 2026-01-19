One of the most exciting aspects of Korean beauty is that there is so much of it to choose from. It’s also the most frustrating—oftentimes the treatments and ingredients that become popular in the U.S. aren't the latest and greatest in Korea. Thanks to regulations and a lack of shelf space in major retailers, we’re often only exposed to a tiny fraction of the innovation that’s available. So, while you may know your Beauty of Joseon and your Medicube and your Fwee, there is a whole world of products that likely haven’t even registered on your K-Beauty radar.

After multiple visits to Seoul and more stops in Olive Young (the largest beauty retailer in Korea) than is healthy for a person whose credit card balance looks like mine, I’ve seen what's actually trending in Korea—and many of those brands are relatively unknown to the U.S. audience.

These 15 K-Beauty brands aren’t big here yet, but based on how efficacious they are, it’s only a matter of time before you see them trending stateside. The good news is all of them have availability—mostly online—in the U.S., so you can be a trendsetter and add them into your regular rotation now.

AHC

Amidst all of the colorful, cute, and eye-catching packaging that is prolific in K-Beauty, it’s easy to overlook a brand like AHC. But don’t let its minimalist, clinical outside fool you—it’s one of the hardest working brands to come out of Korea. The brand debuted in 1999 as a professional-only line for skin clinics, but word quickly spread and they became a staple on the shelves at Olive Young. I first came across the brand when a Korean friend introduced me to the AHC Masters Aqua Rich Cream , one of the few SPFs that is water-resistant and able to stand up to a beach day or heavy exercise. It’s also a formula that is beloved by Korean beauty editors.

I loved it so much, I grabbed a hodgepodge of products from the line on my last OY visit before catching my plane—including the GOAT eye cream that is the 10 Revolution Real Eye Cream For Face , a multi-purpose spot treatment that can be used for the eyes and problem areas on the face. It’s the number one eye cream in Korea with over 120 million sold and legitimately the best eye cream both myself and my 63-year-old mother have ever used.

AHC 10 Revolution Real Eye Cream for Face $31.25 at Olive Young US

Dear.A

If you’re even slightly familiar with K-Beauty, then chances are good you know the Dr. Althea brand. Its viral grinding cleansing balm has been a massive hit in the U.S. and was a winner in our 2025 Skin & Hair Awards . But what you might not know is that Dr. Althea has its own makeup line that is equally high performance, called Dear.A . From Fluffy Blush , which gives you a pore-blurring finish in delicate hues, to my personal fave, the Hydro Dewy Tint , which delivers a bold pigment that fades down into a watercolor finish that won’t dry out your lips, you really can’t go wrong with its edited collection of cosmetics.

Ilso

As someone who hit puberty in the ‘90s, I can’t stress enough how awful we were to our skin back then. And one of the major traumas we put our poor pores through was violently yanking on our faces with pore strips in an effort to eradicate blackheads—and simultaneously ripping off a few surface layers in the process. So when I saw Ilso’s Super Melting Sebum Softener , I was intrigued. The watery lotion is made to be applied onto blackheads and oxidized sebum lodged in the pores (preferably by soaking cotton gauze with it and pressing it onto the skin) where it will then do exactly as the name implies and softening or even fully melting them away without stretching the pores or traumatizing the skin.

For particularly stubborn or deep blackheads, pair it with the Ilso Deep Clean Master , a genius tool that effortlessly dislodges with a gentle press, instead of having to use your fingers to painfully squish the skin in an attempt to clear the clogged pore.

Wellage

I stumbled across Wellage thanks to an extremely helpful store manager at Olive Young. I went in looking for the beloved Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner and she saw me browsing and asked if she could show me something a bit more moisturizing. Don’t tempt me with a good time. She led me to the Wellage Real Hyaluronic 100 Toner , a water toner featuring 93 percent hydrolyzed HA that’s triple refined for purity. The HA is bioidentical to that produced naturally by the skin, allowing it to penetrate deeper and create more hydration from within. The brand is also well known for its Real Hyaluronic Blue 100 Ampoule , a 2023 Olive Young Award Winner for Best MD’s Pick.

EasyDew

Created by Daewoong, a pharmaceutical brand known for its medical products, which also has the distinction of being the first brand in Korea to apply medical-grade environmental growth factor (EGF) into skincare. Its EasyDew line features ampoules and cushion compacts infused with an exclusive EGF peptide that helps regenerate skin and improve skin tone. Featuring the brand’s proprietary DW-EGF, which was used in the brand’s medical line prior to the topical launch, it is clinically validated and uses a bio-identical EGF found in the human body. The brand was recently named as Olive Young’s number one slow aging brand in 2025, and was reported as the dark spot care product with the highest repurchase rate, according to Embrain’s 2025 Brand Index .

“EasyDew was created to bring pharmaceutical-grade growth factor science into everyday skin care — without diluting the standards behind it,” explains a Daewoong spokesperson. “Our formulations are built around DW-EGF, a patented, bio-identical, highly purified growth factor developed within a medical research environment and engineered as one of K-beauty's most advanced regenerative skincare technologies, designed to support visible skin regeneration."

EasyDew DW-EGF Melatoning Ampoule 1x - Hydrating Dark Spot Serum $27.99 at Amazon US

Arocell

Listen, I’ve been pitched Botox-in-a-bottle more times than I can count. I’m the first one to raise an eyebrow when a brand positions their product as Botox-like. So I was skeptical of the Arocell Botulcare Mask when I spied it in the giant face mask section at Olive Young. And, while it doesn’t erase lines like Botox (let’s be real—no topical product can do that) I can say this is the most line-softening I’ve seen from any product I’ve used on my skin. It features low molecular collagen and a peptide derived from botulinum (the active ingredient in Botox) to firm and tighten as it smooths. It’s a little pricier than most K-Beauty sheet masks, but the results—especially on pore size and fine lines—are absolutely worth it.

AROCELL Botulcare Mask EX Sheet 4ea View at Olive Young US

Kurved

A relatively new K-Beauty brand, Kurved launched in Korea in November of 2024 and quickly expanded to the U.S. in December of 2025. Created by So-Young Kim, a former broadcast journalist in Seoul, the line focuses on the first signs of aging that appear in your 30s—the so-called skin-care curve (get it) where 34 is a critical turning point for accelerated aging. The brand utilizes a patented peptide hybrid and NMN—a coenzyme that’s a precursor for NAD+. According to Kim, the peptide hybrid is a blend of biotin and hexapeptide-2 that supports growth factor development for a lifting effect. The Skin Aging Curve Hybrid Peptide Cream and Skin Aging Curve Hybrid Peptide Serum both also feature palmitoyl tripeptide-5, which helps diminish the look of enlarged pores caused by a loss of collagen and smooths skin texture. The real star of the line is the NMN Peptide Capsule Gel Mask , which combines the peptide hybrid with NMN to hydrate, firm, and smooth as it recharges skin’s cellular energy.

I am a topical NAD+ cynic, as many experts say that NAD+, even in its precursor form of NMN, is difficult for the skin to absorb. According to Kim, that was the first thought on her mind during development. “We addressed [penetration] with two key approaches: 150 nm micro-capsules and liposome delivery. The key actives, including NMN, are encapsulated into ultra-fine 150 nm particles and we apply a phospholipid bilayer structure similar to the skin’s own cellular membrane, helping the actives absorb more efficiently and reach deeper layers of the skin.”

Kurved Skin Aging Curve Hybrid Peptide Serum $45 at kurved.skin

Luvum

When it comes to collagen masks, there’s no shortage of brands to choose from, and everyone has an opinion on which one is the best. I’ve been a Sungboon Editor Deep Collagen Power Boosting Overnight Sheet Mask ride-or-die since I was first introduced to its glow-inducing power. When in Seoul, my Korean friend pointed out her fave, the Luvum Slow Aging Phyto Collagen Gel Mask , so I grabbed a pack to see what the fuss was about. The brand rocketed to Olive Young’s top three face mask ranking after just one day on the market, so the hype was at peak levels. I can confirm it’s legit—after just one two-hour session with the squishy purple mask, my skin was smoother and my fine lines less pronounced.

I attempted to sleep in it, but unlike the Sungboon Editor, it does not stay on the skin well enough to be an overnight mask, especially if you are a side sleeper who tosses and turns like myself. But, if you’re looking for a before bed or pre-makeup line-softening and skin-smoothing treatment, the Luvum is unbeatable.

Luvum Slow Aging Phyto Collagen Gel Mask Set $24 at Ulta Beauty

Genabelle

I was turned onto this high-performance line by the incandescent Kelley Liu at Song of Skin . After seeing her glassy, smooth complexion, you’ll want to know every product she puts on her face at any given moment. Genabelle is in regular rotation for her and the dermatology inspired products are both high-performance and quietly genius in their execution. Take, for instance the PDRN 360° Rejuvenating Eye Mask —infused with triple hyaluronic acid and 1,000 ppm (parts per million) of PDRN, the gel sheet has an innovative design that encircles the entire eye, instead of just the under-eye like most eye masks.

As someone in her 40s who is watching time and environment impact my brow area, it’s clear how important it is to care for the delicate skin around your whole eye. The brand has an array of products that are equally clever, including a Spicule Toning Shot , to target uneven texture, and dual-sided Melacare Jelly-Touch Dual Pads , which feature a gauze side to exfoliate and a gel side to soothe.

Genabelle Genabelle Melacare Spicule Toning Shot Ampoule $39 at songofskin.com

Entropy

One look at any Entropy product and your first thought is that this is a cool-girl brand. The packaging, from the tech-y Tough Brow Finisher to the sleek Tulle Gloss are the type of makeup that if you pull them out in public, someone is going to stop you to ask what it is. But they aren’t just a pretty face—the products themselves are high-performance and deliver both on color impact and texture.

The Cool Stick Body Highlighter , for instance, imparts an ethereal sheen in a gel texture that is both ultra-hydrating and creates a crystallized glow wherever you swipe it. The Slide Up Dough Cheek looks like an early iPod and has a built-in mirror and two distinct jelly textures—Cushiony and Smooth. My personal favorite is the Charm Tint , a futuristic hydrating gloss-tint hybrid that’s also available in a matte formula.

Entropy Makeup 2-In-1 Charm Shiny Glowy Lip & Cheek Gloss Tint $22 at Amazon US

Menokin

On my last Seoul visit in late October, I dragged my Korean friend with me to restock my beauty haul. As we wandered the aisles, I mentioned I wanted to grab a wrapping mask as a more convenient alternative to my aforementioned beloved Sungboon Editor mask. She matter-of-factly informed me that Korean girls were over wrapping masks (a concept that just made its way to the U.S. a few months earlier) and were now all about bubble masks—specifically the Menokin line. These foam formulas are made to be applied like a mask onto the face, but only stay foamy for 30 seconds at most. You then pat them into the skin (don’t wash them off!) like an ampoule. I was skeptical, because how good could a foam formula really be for dry, aging skin? Turns out really, really, ridiculously good.

I snagged the Repair version, infused with an EGF liposome, and the transformation it provides for the skin is the stuff of legends. Not only do you get a mind-blowing glow, underneath that dewiness you’ll see fine lines diminished and uneven texture smoothed out. It comes in a variety of benefits, including the calming Clear , ultra-hydrating Moist , firming Lift , and balancing Bright . I’m sorely tempted to add Lift and Moist into my rotation—unlike traditional masks, these are so convenient and easy to incorporate into even the most minimalistic routine.

Menokin 30 Seconds Quick Bubble Mask Lift $32.50 at Ulta Beauty

Centellian24

At this point in K-Beauty’s rise in the U.S., centella asiatica (a.k.a. cica) is a common ingredient found in an assortment of products—including many from American brands. Less well known is madecassoside, a terpene found in cica that has antioxidant and rejuvenating benefits. If you’ve ever used La Roche-Posay’s iconic Cicaplast Baume B5 , madecassoside is the star ingredient in that calming formula. For Korean brands, Centellian24 and its Madeca Time Reverse Cream is the gold standard for madecassoside care. With over 52 millions sales at Olive Young, this gentle, herbaceous cream provides brightening and wrinkle-reducing benefits with massive moisturization power.

Typically my last hydration step in my nightly routine was to slather the Aestura ATOBarrier 365 Hydro Soothing Cream or the Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Lotion to give my skin the moisture bomb it needs in the dry Denver air. But since discovering the Time Reverse Cream, I’ve found myself reaching for it more because it dries down as it hits the skin whereas the Aestura and Illiyoon still feel a bit slick. Plus, with Time Reverse I can use it in the day and night because of the satiny skin feel.

Alternative Stereo

I will fully admit to grabbing this off the shelf based solely on the packaging. It’s eye-catching and one of the cutest makeup products in my collection. But underneath the twee, is a stellar lip line that delivers unparalleled moisture and one of the most innovative collections of colors and finishes I’ve encountered in K-beauty. Alternative Stereo’s Lip Potions come in everything from a pearlescent finish to a balmy gloss and a hyper shiny tint.

They also have the Mood Layer Stick Crayon , a matte blurry pencil that can be worn alone or layered underneath a Lip Potion for a more pigmented look. A new matte balm creates a watercolor effect on the lips as it hydrates, and those who are just looking for a heaping dose of hydration can reach for the Lip Potion Steaming Milk Balm , which nourishes and fills in lip lines with hydrolyzed collagen and peptides.

Alternative Stereo Lip Potion Steaming Milk Balm $19 at Olive Young US

Mary&May

For how advanced K-Beauty is, one area where you don’t see a lot of innovation (or a lot of, period) is “clean” beauty. According to cosmetic chemist Dr. Michelle Wong (aka LabMuffin ), while Korea was exporting its stellar SPF’s, one of its biggest beauty imports was clean beauty brands. Mary&May is the Korean answer to clean, boosting 16-free claims and a focus on safe, transparent ingredients. While clean beauty is still a bit of a dubious claim these days, with no one really standardizing what that means, what I can confirm is that their products are extremely effective and worth checking out—whether you are focused on clean beauty or not. The Blackberry and Idebenon range—which features a cream , a serum , mask , and a milky essence —in particular is a must-try for its firming and deep hydration benefits. Among fans, the brand says that its Transexamic Acid + Glutathione Eye Cream is its most popular product (in both Korea and the U.S.) with fans raving about its ability to reduce dark circles.

Mary&May Transexamic Acid + Glutathione Eye Cream $18.99 at Target

KSecret

Retinal products had a big year in 2025, with many brands debuting their take on the youth-boosting ingredient. Because retinal requires less conversion steps than retinol to become retinoid acid (aka Tretinoin, the prescription strength retinoid that is incredibly effective but also incredibly irritating on the skin), it works faster than retinol to improve skin texture, turn over skin cells, synthesize collagen, and reduce pigmentation. While many derms and beauty influencers point to Celimax Vita A Retinal Shot Tightening Booster as their top K-Beauty retinal, I find KSecret’s Seoul 1988 Retinal Liposome 2% + Black Ginseng Serum to be a better all-around option. Instead of spot treating areas where you see trouble, the serum helps your overall complexion. That seems to be the general consensus, as according to brand reps, the Retinal Serum and Retinal Eye Cream are the top sellers in both Korea and the U.S.

The brand has so much interesting tech and quality ingredients to explore—check out the Seoul 1988 Boosting Ball 100% , a freeze-dried ball of hydrolyzed collagen that you can combine with your serum of choice to create a collagen-boosted treatment that makes your skin look smoother and more supple. It’s also just a lot of fun to mix and watch it transform. Its newest launch includes a solid collagen balm stick that can be applied to fine lines or dry patches to deliver targeted moisture and smoothing.

KSecret SEOUL 1988 Serum : Retinal Liposome 2% + Black Ginseng View at ksecretcosmetics.com

