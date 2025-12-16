My Favorite It Girls Agree: These Fashion and Beauty Finds Are Winter Must-Haves
Consider your new-season shopping list complete.
In case you couldn't already feel it outside, winter weather has arrived, which means I need to overhaul my capsule wardrobe and beauty routine. The light jackets and moisturizers I wore and used during the fall just won't cut it anymore. Instead, I want to fill my closet with cozy, hydrating essentials. I'm turning to my favorite It girls for the answer.
Winter's top fashion trends all feel especially wearable, so it's not a shock to see my timeline filled with insiders in chic cashmere sweaters, clothes made for layering, and plenty of sneakers. What's more, I can't seem to scroll for longer than a minute or two without seeing the triangle scarf trend at work. As for beauty, lip balms and everyday lipstick combinations seem to be at the forefront of everyone's minds this season—including mine.
If you, too, need new beauty products and a winter wardrobe update, I've got you covered. Ahead, I dive into the fashion and beauty essentials that It girls are loving right now.
If Jennifer Lawrence loves Taekwondo sneakers, then I’m a fan too.
This Nordstrom cashmere sweater comes with hundreds of five-star reviews, so you know it’s good.
It girls have claimed triangle scarves as the accessory of the season, and I’m here for it.
If you only keep one eyeliner in your bag, let it be this one from Victoria Beckham Beauty. It glides like butter and is especially creamy, so you can create a range of looks.
This crewneck comes in over 25 colors, so have your pick from must-have neutrals and trendy winter shades.
I’ve tried my fair share of lip balms, but this formula is top-notch, especially for the dry winter months. It’s creamier and thicker than a gloss, and it delivers an ultra-hydrating feel and pretty sheen, not to mention the scent is delicious.
Every It girl needs a trustworthy laptop bag—let yours be this under-$100 option.
Lip tints are having a moment right now, and this one is at the top of my wishlist. It's moisturizing like a balm, has a gloss-like finish, and leaves a lasting kiss of color.
For its price and quality, Quince’s cashmere is unmatched.
Trust me, upgrading your hair dryer will make a world of difference in your beauty routine. With Dyson's innovative technology, this tool dries hair in record time, all without heat damage, too.
Come wintertime, I’m incredibly lazy with my hair, so I’m relying on this cult-favorite hair gloss to keep my dye job shiny and fresh.
If you want to look like an It girl this season, a fleece jacket is a must.
Whenever I don't know what fragrance to wear, a skin scent never fails to feel chic. This one blends amber and musk for a clean and refreshing scent you can wear for any occasion.
You deserve a luxury body wash in your routine. One of my favorites comes from Osea and features a citrus-scented formula that leaves skin cleaner, smoother, and more hydrated.
Once you experience the cozy warmth of Uniqlo’s Heattech socks, you’ll wonder how you ever got through winter without them.
Jo Malone perfumes are the epitome of chic. Try out this floral fragrance if you love light, not-too-sweet scents.
Dry skin is no match for this barrier-repair moisturizer. Its formula is chock full of ceramides and peptides to increase and retain moisture, resulting in glowier, plumper skin.
I can't go a day in the winter without slathering my hands in this hand cream. Not only is it rich and moisturizing, but it also prevents crepey skin, fine lines, dark spots, and dry cuticles thanks to a combo of retinol, AHA, and peptides.
