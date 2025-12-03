I’ll be honest: As a beauty editor, I know the drill when it comes to luxury skincare prices. But the $825 111SKIN Exosome Face Lift Duo made even me pause. At nearly the cost of a weekend getaway, a fancy purse, or even filler and Botox, it sits firmly in this-better-do-something territory. And because I’m a curious girl who wants to bust beauty BS and find out what's actually worth it, I committed to the full four-week protocol: a two-step treatment, beginning with the Exosome Shot Serum every night, followed by the rich Overnight Mask that seals everything in while I sleep.

I went into it skeptical, but because of my background knowledge in cosmetic chemistry, I knew the treatment was filled with legit ingredients. Exosomes, the tiny messengers that help cells communicate and support repair, are a buzzy—but scientifically grounded—concept in skincare. Still, I’ve tested enough trendy beauty products to know that claims of quick-acting results don’t usually pan out. Yet within about 10 days, I started noticing something I didn’t expect: a slightly firmer appearance around my cheekbones and along my jawline. It was slight, but it definitely made me do a double-take. My skin also felt tighter and lifted, with a subtle glow.

Is it expensive? Extremely. Did it make my skin look and feel a little tighter and smoother? Surprisingly, yes. And for that reason, I kept using it—price-induced heart palpitations and all.

The Ingredients and Formula

The duo is built around exosomes, signaling molecules that guide skin repair and maintain a healthy barrier. In the serum, they’re paired with a "microspicule delivery system"—essentially microscopic needle-like particles that create small channels in the skin to help ingredients penetrate more effectively. The serum also contains peptides (another buzzy beauty ingredient right now), which are beloved by derms for their ability to boost collagen and elastin.

The overnight mask is a heavy-duty emollient packed with shea butter to seal in all the serum's active ingredients. It also contains a milk thistle extract that targets and destroys old, damaged skin cells (commonly referred to as "zombie" cells). In turn, this reduces inflammation and creates an ideal environment for new, healthier cells to thrive. Finally, the mask contains the brand's proprietary NAC Y2 complex, which includes collagen-building amino acids, brightening and protecting vitamin C, and an active that reduces inflammation and redness, escin.

Together, the duo focuses on firmness, elasticity, and a smoother texture when used consistently over four weeks.

The Application

After cleansing my face and applying a super-gentle toner, I first apply the serum in an upward motion from my forehead to the base of my neck. This one calls for three to four pumps, which can feel like a lot, but it's only meant to last four weeks, so it makes sense. Step one feels lightweight and slightly tacky at first, absorbing quickly once you massage it in. There is definitely a slight tingly feeling when applied, thanks to the microspicules that penetrate the skin for better ingredient delivery.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After letting the serum fully absorb for about two minutes, I apply the mask, this time using four pumps to the same areas in an upward motion. It's much heavier, but it's soothing, instantly calming any tingling from the serum and mitigating the risk of dryness. Other than adding a face wash and gentle toner, I used both exclusively each night for four weeks—no retinoids or competing serums—to really test the lift-and-firm claim.

Siena Gagliano tests the 111 Skin Exosome Face Lift Duo and takes a photo of the bottles. (Image credit: Future)

The Takeaway

This duo is undeniably expensive, but I really believed it delivered subtle, real improvements: a firmer feel, a slightly lifted look, and a smoother texture. I also deal with adult hormonal acne and lingering redness, and I noticed a calmer, more even complexion throughout the month. My breakouts were fewer, and my skin had a more radiant glow. And while pores can't physically shrink (science says so —sorry to be the bearer of bad news), mine looked smaller—most likely because of improved firmness, a smoother texture, and better oil regulation.

Siena Gagliano before (left) and after (right) four weeks of testing the 111 Skin Exosome Face Lift Duo. (Image credit: Future)

And here's the part that really surprised me: while you can always book a luxury facial for the same price (or less!) I actually preferred this treatment. A facial is only one piece of the puzzle; most of the real, lasting results come from the skincare regimen you use consistently afterward. This duo is that aftercare and then some. If you’re dealing with any signs of laxity and want a science-backed, luxe treatment—and you’re willing to invest—the Exosome Face Lift performs.

Other Exosome Treatments I Love

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.