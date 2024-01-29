Taylor Swift's Latest Manicure Is Valentine's Day-Coded

Like the rest of the world, I spent the past day scrolling through pictures of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce canoodling on the field post-AFC Championship Game. While the couple is wildly adorable (seriously, look at this), my mind was focused on another aspect of the PDA-filled photoshoot. Specifically, I was thanking their hands-all-over poses for the opportunity to see Swift's manicure up-close.

While Swift stuck with her typical game day look of red lipstick and coordinating Chiefs-hued apparel (this time she went with a sweater from friend Gigi Hadid's cashmere brand, Guest In Residence), her nail art for the AFC Championship game was a few shades lighter on the color wheel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Falling somewhere between peach and salmon as far as shade names are concerned, Swift's nails were medium-length and filed into a square shape. She first showed off her nail art days earlier while out and about with friends in New York City. Thanks to the camera flashes, the fresh manicure looked extremely fluorescent at the time, so it's fun to see the full look in a new light.

Just like her glittery Golden Globes manicure, Swift's nails are the work of celebrity nail artist Lisa Peña Wong, who seemingly added glitter and a glossy top coat to complete the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Look who still has her pretty nails!!" wrote Peña Wong in her Instagram story on Sunday night.

While this set is arguably more Lover than Reputation (fitting, given the mushy post-game photoshoot), my biggest takeaway was less about Easter eggs and more about trend forecasting. The new, unexpected shape proves Swift knows exactly what's in. Maybe she can predict who will win the Super Bowl, too?

Shop everything you need for Swift-inspired nails below.