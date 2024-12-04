So much of Taylor Swift's aesthetic is built around nostalgia, from her signature NARS lipstick and winged eyeliner to her heavily vintage-inspired personal style. The 1950s and 1960s tend to be the eras she references most often, but her latest makeup look showcases a trend pulled straight out of 2015: blinding highlighter.

Not since the halcyon days of YouTube beauty gurus and Jaclyn Hill Champagne Pop mania have I seen a highlight so frosty. Even at New York City's dimly lit hotspot Waverly Inn, where she was spotted giggling and gossiping over dinner with bestie Gigi Hadid on Dec. 3, the pop star's opalescent highlight still made the whole place shimmer.

Taylor Swift meets Gigi Hadid for dinner in an all-black ensemble accessorized with plenty of sparkle. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The dazzling sheen of her cheekbones added some much-needed sparkle to an otherwise all-black ensemble comprised of a Simkhai bubble dress with long knit sleeves and a taffeta skirt, paired with pointy Gucci pumps. Her accessories mirrored the lunar glow of her highlighter with a diamond choker, glitzy drop earrings, and a disco ball-esque rhinestone bag from celebrity-favorite brand Dôen.

Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath is responsible for many of Swift's best beauty moments, including her scintillating "Bejeweled" music video glam. So it's not hard to imagine her reaching for a glossy swipe of McGrath's Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo as a final touch before dinner. We also know Swift has been wearing a warm cinnamon shade of NARS lipstick called "Morocco" for years now. (That is, when she's not sporting a matte cool-toned red lipstick named "Elson" from McGrath's Liquilust range on tour.)

In other words, it wouldn't be crazy to assume one of her two favorite brands is responsible for the twinkle at her temples. But either way, she polishes up real nice.

Shop Glimmering Highlighters Inspired by Taylor Swift

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in Nude $50 at Bergdorf Goodman

NARS The Multiple in Copacabana $39 at Sephora

Rituel de Fille The Alchemist Highlight Intensifier $32 at Revolve

Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter in Enlighten Visit Site

Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Seeker Champagne Gold Powder Highlighter $38 at Sephora

SheGlam Lunar Glow Highlighter in Vanilla Frost $7.99 at SheGlam

