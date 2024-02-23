Selena Gomez Is a Vision in Bridal White at the 2024 SAG Awards

Who needs a wedding aisle when you have an award season red carpet?



Singer and actress Selena Gomez stunned on Saturday, February 24, while walking the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet in an all-white, custom Atelier Versace gown.



The Only Murders in the Building actor paired the bridal white corset, floor-length dress with matching open-toed heels, minimal makeup, and hoop earrings for a simple-yet-elegant look. In short, she channeled old-school Hollywood glam with a hint of 2024 fashion flair.



Gomez is not up for any individual 2024 SAG awards this year, but is nominated alongside her fellow Hulu co-stars for her work in Only Murders in the Building for best comedy series ensemble.

Selena Gomez attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez has been dominating the 2024 award season fashion scene with a slew of old-school Hollywood glam moments, including her 75th Primetime Emmy Awards goth-inspired, strapless Oscar de la Renta dress that featured 450,000 stunning sequins.



The singer also attended the premiere of Lola at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, wearing an all-white corset along with a two-piece, black jacket suit and a pair of pale pink shoes. She completed the outfit with a matching white Valentino bag.



In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the actress and singer discussed how she juggles both facets of her career, which certainly include her show-stopping red carpet moments.



“I think there is a lot of ruckus about the idea of balancing both,” she said at the time. “But for me, I think I am in a really comfortable place where I get to do both. I’m very lucky, however, I take joy in taking my time and making music and selecting songs in a specific way, a specific time, and I’m comfortable with what I’m doing. So I think that’s all that matters.”

Selena Gomez at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a 2021 interview with Vogue, Gomez opened up about her previous fashion choices and how she found her so-called "fashion footing."

“I remember for the first time feeling like a woman,” Gomez says of her decision to wear a vampire-inspired Versace gown to the 2013 VMAs. “I fluctuate a lot with my weight, and I remember this night specifically I didn’t feel good about my body,” Gomez continued, referring to the Vera Wang look she wore for the 2015 Met Gala.

“What was really amazing was I got the chance to work on a dress that fit my body," she added. "That was a moment where I was like, ‘I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore.’”