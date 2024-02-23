Selena Gomez is getting her love—and her bob—on. In the brand new visuals for her steamy track "Love On," the 31-year-old frolics around Paris with an incredibly short haircut, joining the "bobs are it" club that already features the likes of Julianne Hough, Jennifer Lopez, Ayo Edibiri, and Emma Stone.

A whole different beast than the dark lob she wore to Rare Beauty's Find Comfort Body Collection launch in January, this video places Gomez in a classic, above-the-shoulder French bob with bangs. In some scenes, she wears the hair wavy, while in others it’s straightened and set in a side part. But that's not (nearly) all. Shot in the City of Love, the music video is chock full of Parisian style; the bob is only part of the equation.

In yet another set of scenes, Gomez goes for a whole different Parisian look: long, flippy hair with a thick ‘60s Brigitte Bardot-inspired knit headband that soon transitions to a ballet-core bow accessory.

All the looks were the creation of the Only Murders in the Building actress's regular hairstylist, Marissa Marino. "This video was a ton of fun to make!!" wrote the Los Angeles-based professional in an Instagram post promoting the video.

Another major glam moment? Her manicure: a chunky French design crafted by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik (who even makes an appearance in the video).

In an Instagram post, Bachik walked fans through how to get the look, which he called "an exaggerated French to play into the chateau vibe of this video." After prepping Gomez's nails, he added a full coverage tip for length and shape.

"I applied a luscious coat of ‘Mademoiselle’ by Essie for a clean fresh base," adds the artist. "Then, I created the French tip using Essie ‘Blanc’ for that exaggerated '90s look. Finally, I topped it off with a rich coat of Essie Gel Couture Top Coat for a glossy look."

Excuse me while I make a hair and nail appointment. And maybe book a flight to Paris? All while blasting "Love On," of course.