Gigi Hadid Posts Emotional Instagram After Zayn Malik Breakup

She's missing someone right now.

gigi hadid, bella hadid, zayn malik, gigi zayn, zayn break up, gigi break up, gigi zayn break up, gigi zayn back together, gigi hadid single, zayn malik single, zayn tattoo of gigi, gigi hadid sister, bella hadid sister
Getty Images

The world was extremely surprised when Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik called time on their relationship. And while Malik has posted a copious number of sad and brooding Instagrams since the split, Hadid has stayed relatively quiet, until now.

Hadid posted an emotional Instagram photo today, sending a message to a person that she's missing a lot. And while it isn't directed at Malik, it's clear that Hadid needs the support of her family now more than ever.

Hadid captioned the sweet photo, "miss u sister," which showed her riding in the back of a car alongside fellow model Bella, both wearing flawless outfits as per usual.

miss u sister 🛩

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

It's likely that Hadid is missing her younger sister, Bella, so much because Bello is on a trip to Shanghai right now. In a series of Instagram posts and Instagram Stories, Bella Hadid showcased some of the most exciting moments from her trip, which sees her promoting Dior Makeup:

Bella Hadid Shanghai
Instagram
But the trip wasn't all work. Bella also managed to get some sightseeing in too:

Bella Hadid Shanghai
Instagram
Bella Hadid Shanghai
Instagram

And she even had time to do a face mask, while sipping coffee, presumably on the flight there:

Bella Hadid Shanghai
Instagram
Bella Hadid Shanghai
Instagram

Even though Malik has been pretty active on social media since his split from Gigi was announced, the majority of his posts have seemed maudlin:

Announcing the split on Twitter, after the news of their breakup came out, Malik wrote,

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving, and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have came from us first. We love you all. xZ."

