Rihanna MET GALA 2018
Beyoncé Just Made a Surprise Met Gala Appearance

HER HOLINESS HAS ARRIVED.

Getty Images

In case you haven't been paying attention to the internet at large, the 2018 Met Gala was tonight, and every single celebrity was in attendance, from Jesus-esque Jay Leto, to Joan-of-Arc Zendaya, to a pope-level Rihanna.

But the one person we've been hoping would make a surprise appearance, despite saying again and again that she wouldn't be in attendance because she's on a much-needed vacation with her hubby Jay, is the one and only Beyoncé.

But just when we were getting ready to go home, a stray tweet caught our eye that made us gasp—Beyoncé was in attendance tonight...we just all missed her. Yes, as one fan pointed out, our beloved Bey was there the whole time—as the "Holy Ghost."

The singer kept a pretty low profile the entire night, but she still managed to photobomb a few of our favorite celebs, like Priyanka Chopra, below.

Getty Images
And here's a blindingly gorgeous shot of Beyoncé with Blake Lively.

Getty Images

Thank goodness Beyoncé has officially ascended to a spiritual, omnipotent entity, so she can be everywhere all at once. Lookin' good, Bey!

