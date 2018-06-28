The Queen Canceled a Public Appearance This Morning Because She's Sick

Queen Elizabeth had to cancel a planned appearance today because she's feeling sick, Buckingham Palace announced.

The 92-year-old monarch was scheduled to attend a special church service to mark the bicentenary of an order of chivalry, according to People.

"The Queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George," the palace said in a statement. "Her Majesty will be represented by [her cousin] The Duke of Kent as Grand Master of the Order."



Don't freak out though: A source close to the royals told People that Elizabeth hasn't called in a doctor and is still planning to travel to Windsor Castle later today.

The Queen has cut back a little on her royal engagements in recent years, delegating more of her work to her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but she's still a very active presence at royal events.

Specifically, royal fans have been obsessed with Her Majesty's recent outings with new granddaughter-in-law Meghan. Meeting any in-law would be stressful, but literal royalty? Absolutely nerve-wracking to mere mortals like most of us, but sources have said that Meghan is already "completely at ease with the queen."

The Queen looked in especially good spirits when she attended the opening of Mersey Gateway Bridge with Meghan. The duo were photographed giggling like lifelong BFFs all throughout the event.