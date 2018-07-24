With the joy of a whirlwind young romance, a super-speed celebrity engagement and a flurry of adorable, overly filtered photos comes the considerably less enjoyable drama all that attention brings. Ariana Grande has announced that she’ll be stepping back from her social media profiles for a while, in order to take a break from the “negative shit” that she and fiancé Pete Davidson have experienced towards their relationship.

Following the bold move from Davidson to suddenly wipe his own Instagram page clean yesterday, Ariana has gone for a slightly more low-key approach by explaining to 56.8million followers that she’ll be “taking a breather” from the internet for a while. The couple have faced more than their fair share of condescending comments and tense backlash since confirming their engagement last month.

Explaining exactly why she’d headed over to Snapchat (aka. a comment and feedback-free zone for celebs), Ariana told fans on Twitter: "I’m prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative shit that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy.”

yeh ! i’m prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative shit that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2018

bc it destroyed my mental health and was horrible for me. i don’t remember anything ab those years of my life and am doing so much better now. career wise and health wise. stop coming for me and my team when i’ve never been better literally in any department. LITERALLY. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2018

It seems that, as well as facing relationship interrogation from the public, Grande may also be taking a step back from the work schedule around her upcoming new album, Sweetener. Responding to another Twitter user who criticized her lack of promotion compared to past projects, the star openly admitted: “it destroyed my mental health and was horrible for me. i don’t remember anything ab those years of my life and am doing so much better now. career wise and health wise. stop coming for me and my team when i’ve never been better literally in any department. LITERALLY.”

Yesterday, Pete referenced similar feelings as to why he’d decided to let go of Insta for a while. Posting a message on his Stories, the SNL comedian wrote: "No there's nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is fucking lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point.”

This is all very wise, but pretty please can we make sure that you both return in time for a million cute wedding photographs, guys? Much obliged.