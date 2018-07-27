Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Excited for Priyanka Chopra's Engagement to Nick Jonas

During yet another day of the summer of engagements, news broke that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are engaged after two months of dating. Nick reportedly popped the question earlier this week while the couple celebrated Priyanka's 36th birthday in London.

So, how did Priyanka's friends react? In case you've forgotten, Meghan Markle and Priyanka are very good friends, and Meghan has reportedly already given Priyanka her stamp of approval for the Jonas brother. A source told E! that the Duchess is "very excited" for Priyanka. "Everyone is very happy and they are definitely a great match."

Priyanka also supported Meghan when she learned of her engagement to Prince Harry. "I've known Meghan for a few years now and I'm super happy for her, and I'm just really happy to be a part of her big day, ya know?" Priyanka said, according to E!, before revealing that the former Suits actress was "born to be the wife of Prince Harry."

Girls just wanna have fun.. @meghanmarkle @mubinarattonsey #LAlife

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in May (sans Jonas), and shortly after she's been inseparable from Nick. They showed up together at the Met Gala in May when their relationship was "brand new." Then they made their relationship status "airport official" in June, went to a family wedding together, visited Priyanka's entire family in India the same month, and looked stunning at an engagement party for a billionaire (same).

When a continent comes for your man. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

The Rock takes credit for bringing Priyanka and Nick together, but "only if they're happy." Yes, Dwayne, they're clearly very happy, and so are Priyanka's close friends.

