Try not to freak out, but Jonathan Cheban, unofficial member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, totally predicted that Kylie Jenner would get pregnant.

In a resurfaced video clip from season 11, episode five of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired December 2015, Kim is worried that 18-year-old Kylie is too young to make club appearances (Kim said she was "a decade too soon" and referenced that she started at 28). When Kim asked rhetorically what Kylie would be doing at 30, Cheban chimed in and replied, "I feel like she's going to have kids at 22." And he wasn't far off. Kylie gave birth to her daughter with Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, at 20 years old—a little more than two years after the clip aired.

Anybody who has been a loyal KUWTK fan has always viewed Kylie as the baby of the family, which makes it even weirder that he was right. Kris' reaction is the best when she shockingly replies, "No! Really?"

Watch the clip for yourself below.

Kylie’s first club appearance 🤑 A post shared by kardashianclips (@kardashianclips) on Jan 2, 2018 at 7:34am PST

It's hard to remember a time when Kylie wasn't posting pictures with baby Stormi, or proudly supporting Scott and his new album, Astroworld. She gave birth to her daughter on February 1 after keeping the pregnancy secret for nine months. Recently, Khloé admitted that she kept her own pregnancy a secret for so long to give her sister "her own time to shine and let her do her thing."