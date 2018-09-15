Meghan Markle Wears a Disguise to Take Pilates Classes and Walk Around London Unnoticed

Being royal comes with a lot of privileges (world travel, vacations in castles, tiaras you can borrow after 6 pm sometimes). But, in exchange for the perks, you lose the ability to do normal things, like taking a Pilates class or shopping at Whole Foods.

Meghan Markle, unable or just unwilling to give up these normal human activities, has reportedly taken to wearing disguises around London so she can leave Kensington Palace without being mobbed by fans and photographers.

According to People, the Duchess of Sussex uses a tried and true Hollywood disguise for her excursions—a baseball cap.

Meghan going "incognito" to yoga class in Toronto in 2017. Splash News

"She spends most of her weekends in the Cotswolds with Harry," a source told the magazine. "When she does venture out to Pilates or to get her hair done, she normally goes incognito under a baseball cap."



Meghan's favorite place to sneak away to is apparently the local Whole Foods, which is a short walk from the palace.

Another of Meghan’s 2017 "don’t look at me" yoga looks in Toronto. Splash News

“The only other place she has visited regularly is Whole Foods, which is little more than five minutes away from Kensington Palace," the People source explained. "That way she can quickly sneak in and out without anyone noticing it’s her."



As The Cut notes, a photo of a woman who resembled Meghan and was wearing the exact "disguise" described by People's source made the rounds on Twitter earlier this week.

So incredibly enough, walking by @kensingtonroyal -we spotted this beautiful, woman with a familiar air”outside the entrance to the private residence where Harry& Meghan live . MEGHAN!? her dog was doing his business. She couldn’t have been sweeter. #princessespickuppooptoo pic.twitter.com/G0SkQelmPE — Lisa Petrillo (@LisaPetrillo) September 12, 2018

"So incredibly enough, walking by @kensingtonroyal — we spotted this beautiful, woman with a familiar air outside the entrance to the private residence where Harry & Meghan live. MEGHAN!?," entertainment reported Lisa Petrillo wrote with the photo. "Her dog was doing his business. She couldn’t have been sweeter."



Meghan might need to change her disguise. I vote for those classic Groucho glasses with a mustache and fake nose attached.