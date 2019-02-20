Page Six reports that Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Steph Curry, and his wife Ayesha all joined President Barack Obama for dinner at restaurant International Smoke.

Chrissy, who's normally very outspoken about everything going on in her life, was quieter about the dinner's special guest.

Another sparkly bash that Chrissy took part in recently? A 40th birthday celebration for husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen posts just about everything in her life: her hot husband John Legend and their kids Luna and Miles (a.k.a. John's mini-me). Her interest in food, and desire for more food. Her glamorous red carpet events, and all the times they were REALLY hungover in the midst of said events. But it turns out Chrissy and John were at a very special President's Day dinner on Monday, and the notoriously transparent model-actress-author was very quiet about the guest that attended—President Barack Obama.

On her Instagram Stories and on Twitter, Chrissy DID post that she was having dinner planned by Ayesha Curry and starring Chef Michael Mina at restaurant International Smoke, as well as closeups of the food (which have since expired from her Stories, darn) and details about the menu: apparently "Cornbread with Thai curry, baked oysters ahhhhh." But Page Six reports that the dinner was connected to a charitable cause. John, Steph, and President Obama all took part in a convention the next day for Obama's initiative My Brother's Keeper, so the dinner was probably to get some time with the speakers (and their wives) ahead of time.

My Brother's Keeper has been active for five years. President Obama's Instagram post about the event read, "Today, as part of the @ObamaFoundation, the @MBK_Alliance consists of nearly 250 communities working to break down barriers that too often leave boys and young men of color at a disadvantage. And tomorrow in Oakland, I’ll join the My Brother’s Keeper community to mark the progress we’ve made and chart the course ahead at a celebration we’re calling MBK Rising!"

Obviously, the guests at the dinner were thrilled to be there. Michael Mina posted a picture on Instagram with some of the guests (sans Chrissy and John), saying, "Thank you for the highest honor!"



Here's that photo with Michael Mina, Obama, and the Currys:

[instagram align='center' id='BuEW1JxANg6']https://www.instagram.com/p/BuEW1JxANg6[/instagram]

And here's the Boomerang video of Chrissy and Michael Mina, with Chrissy's gorgeous red maxi dress on full display:

[twitter align='center' id='1097909756629405696' username='chrissyteigen']https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/1097909756629405696[/twitter]

Chrissy, tell me more! (Actually, it's probably classier that she's not discussing it, so good work, Chrissy.)

