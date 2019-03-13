She even asked for recommendations for paintings she and her oldest son could see together (awwww).

It turns out George is actually a fan of lots of creative pursuits, including dancing—something he shares with his late grandma, Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton doesn't just do big, grand, public events (although she does plenty of those, and lots this year in particular). She also goes on quiet, unpublicized, solo trips with her kids—most recently stepping out with Prince Louis in public to watch ducks in the park and taking Princess Charlotte out secretly for a special viewing of The Nutcracker this past December. And now it looks like she's planning another, extra-special one with Prince George!

According to HELLO!, while Kate was at the National Portrait Gallery yesterday, she gave a hint about what she was planning.

Forum member Savanna Achampong, 19, recalled her conversation with the royal. "She said she was thinking of bringing George here. She said that maybe she could speak to us so we could recommend what paintings they should come and see. She was really genuine and down to earth, really nice."

Kate shares a bond with each of her three children, and I particularly love the tender connection she has with George, who seems like a cheeky but sensitive adorable baby muffin (that is the technical term, thank you for coming to my TED Talk).

Kate's been patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012, so it makes sense she'd want to share this love with her oldest son, just as Diana did with Princes William and Harry when they were young. Prince George has been excited by art and culture since he was a wee little thing, including becoming a lover of The Lion King two years ago. (OMG, SAME, George. Are you excited for the reboot?? Me too!)

According to HELLO!, at a recent outing, Kate dished on some more of George's artistic interests. "During a recent engagement at a primary school, Kate said that her five-year-old had told her: 'Mummy I'm going to draw a picture,' adding: 'That's what's so nice, you can do it from all around you.'"

As much as I would love for this to be a public outing, with photographs of the pair snuggling and looking at art together, chances are this will be a non-publicized, sneaky, sweet bonding trip between the two. I shall just have to envision it in my mind.

