Among the former cast members in attendance was Jack Gleeson, who played the universally-hated King Joffrey on the hit series.

His character terrorized Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark, on the show, but behind-the-scenes, the two actors were close friends. At the premiere, they posed for an "awkward" photo with Sophie's real-life fiancé, Joe Jonas.

This week, the countdown to the end of Game of Thrones got real when the cast gathered in New York City for the show's final red carpet premiere.

Most of the show's huge ensemble cast was in attendance, as were a bunch of the show's former cast members—since, you know, GOT has a habit of murdering characters left and right.

Among the former cast in attendance was Jack Gleeson, aka Joffrey Baratheon, aka quite possibly the most hated character in the show's history. Jack played the villainous young king, who was engaged to Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner) in the show's early seasons, and then actually retired from acting after his character's demise in Season 4.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2014, Jack explained his decision to retire after Thrones:

"I’ve been acting since age eight. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. And now there’s the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it, it’s just not what I want to do.”

On screen, Joffrey was the worst to poor Sansa, but behind-the-scenes, Jack and Sophie were great friends. As such, they took full advantage of the premiere party as a chance to catch up—and to force Sophie's real-life fiancé, Joe Jonas, to pose for hilarious "awkward" photos. Sophie shared one such photo, of her and Jack hugging and being the cutest while Joe looks on in sad confusion at his love draped over her second most famous (albeit fake) fiancé.

Everyone at the party seemed absolutely delighted to see Jack, including Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow), who barely even worked with him.

Game of Thrones finally returns for its final season on April 14.

