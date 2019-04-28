image
Prince Harry's Surprise Appearance at the London Marathon Is Another Major Clue About Baby Sussex's Due Date

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Spectators and participants at the 2019 London Marathon were treated to a surprise Sunday morning when Prince Harry made a previously unannounced appearance at the event.
    • Harry had always planned to attend, but didn't want to announce anything in case his wife, Meghan Markle, went into labor the weekend of the marathon, which would have forced him to cancel and disappoint fans, royal expert and commentator Omid Scobie shared on Twitter, via a Palace spokesperson.
      • The appearance is another huge clue about Baby Sussex's due date, since Harry would not have turned out for the event if Meghan had either just given birth or already gone into labor.

        On Sunday morning, Prince Harry surprised fans, spectators, and participants at the 2019 London Marathon when he turned out for the big event. The appearance hadn't been announced ahead of time, for pretty obvious reasons—namely, that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is extremely pregnant and due to give birth to their first child any day now.

        Royal expert and commentator Omid Scobie shared the official explanation of Harry's surprise appearance on Twitter, writing, "A spokesperson for the Duke says, 'He had always planned to go but with the birth of his child due it was not announced in advance in case he was no longer able to attend. He is pleased he is able to attend.'"

        The Daily Mail's royal correspondent, Rebecca English, confirmed the statement in a tweet of her own and added some details about how Harry spent his time at the event.

        "During his visit The Duke will meet volunteers, watch some of the runners and present medals to the London Marathon and Wheelchair winners, including the World Para Athletics World Championship Marathon," she wrote.

        Here are just a few pictures of Harry with honorees at the annual event, for those of us who couldn't be there to witness it in person:

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

        And, of course, now we all know that Baby Sussex's arrival is still, officially, TBD.

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
