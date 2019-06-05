image
Joe Jonas Was the Dream Instagram Husband for Sophie Turner on the Red Carpet

Pausing an actual red carpet to get the grid shot.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
  • During the premiere for the Jonas Brothers’ Chasing Happiness, Joe Jonas paused the red carpet proceedings to be the dream Instagram husband to wife, Sophie Turner.

        There are many reasons why I wish I was Sophie Turner. Stella acting career, extremely great sense of humor, impressive ability to chug red wine…But, without a doubt, the number one reason to be Sophie Turner just became her husband’s willingness to capture great photos for her Instagram feed.

        Not a single mention of "Are we done yet?", or "This one is fine, seriously". He didn’t even have to be ASKED to take them.

        On Monday night, in between opening nights for her own new movie, Sophie joined husband Joe and the rest of the Jonas gang for their Chasing Happiness premiere in L.A. The Game of Thrones star looked incredible in a metallic silver chainmail dress, worn with strappy heels, effortless wavy hair, and a vampy dark lip.

        Clearly we’re not the only ones who thought Sophie looked show-stopping, as Joe literally stopped the show to celebrate his wife’s beauty. The 29-year-old musician backed up from the photo run to photograph Sophie himself.

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

        Stepping into the role of dream Instagram husband, Joe snapped away on his own phone, and was getting all the right angles, lighting, and movement. Look at his bent knees and angled back. He is in it to WIN IT.

        It’s the first couples’ red carpet outing for the new husband and wife since they tied the knot back in May. Sophie and Joe surprised fans with a totally unexpected Vegas wedding, complete with Elvis impersonator, flashing bouquet, and ring pop rings. Although, on closer inspection, it looks like Sophie has swapped the ring pop for her stunning engagement ring again ahead of their second wedding coming this summer.

        I think I’m more in love with these two than they are with each other.

