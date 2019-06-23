image
Dr. Phil Reveals Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Wedding Date in Instagram Comment

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images
  • Amid speculation that they're gearing up for their second wedding ceremony, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner posted a pair of matching selfies to their respective Instagram accounts.
    • In the incredibly romantic photos, Joe and Sophie in lean in for a kiss (their noses touch, but they aren't actively making out in the pictures), while the Eiffel Tower stands out against the cloudy Parisian sky behind them.
      • The couple also posted identical Instagrams when they announced their engagement in the fall of 2017, leading many to wonder if this is the couple's way of confirming that they are in fact about to walk down the aisle again.

        Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially in Paris, preparing for their second (more elaborate) wedding ceremony.

        The couple confirmed their current location with a pair of matching, romantic, PDA-filled selfies on Instagram Saturday.

        In the photos (which are framed and filtered just slightly differently—Sophie's version is a little brighter and cropped to show more of the Paris sky), Joe and Sophie lean into each other, touching noses in a sultry pre-kiss moment, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background behind them.

        Not only were the photos in the 'grams identical, but Joe and Sophie used the same captions for the photos, with both writing simply, "🇫🇷 me 😏."

        Here's Sophie's Paris PDA shot:

        View this post on Instagram

        🇫🇷 me 😏

        A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

        And Joe's, for comparison:

        View this post on Instagram

        🇫🇷 me 😏

        A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

        This isn't the first time Joe and Sophie have posted identical Instagrams. They did the same thing in November 2017, when they announced their engagement. That time, the couple both posted photos of their hands crossed together, with Sophie's on top, showing off her massive engagement ring. Joe captioned his version "she said yes," while Sophie wrote, "I said yes" on hers.

        View this post on Instagram

        I said yes.

        A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

        View this post on Instagram

        She said yes.

        A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

        So, is this pair of matching selfies Joe and Sophie's way of saying they've already had their Paris ceremony? Not quite, if we're to believe Dr. Phil, who commented on Sophie's version of the post that the wedding is still a week away (and that he'll be in attendance).

        image
        Instagram

        If Dr. Phil was being accurate, that means that Joe and Sophie are planning to walk down the aisle for the second time on Saturday, June 29.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        

