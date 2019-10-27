Meghan Markle's $200 Joseph Sweater Is Sold Out—But This $20 Lookalike Is Still Available

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, attended a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust and One Young World at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

Meghan looked stunning as always in a burgundy V-neck sweater that's perfect for fall. She paired the sweater with a red leather BOSS skirt.

Meghan's $200+ burgundy Joseph sweater is now (completely unsurprisingly) sold out, but an affordable lookalike sweater is available from Amazon Essentials for under $20.

Meghan Markle is all the sweater weather inspo you're going to need this fall.

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust and One Young World at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

Meghan, who was joined at the event by her husband, Prince Harry, was the epitome of fall fashion in a gorgeous, monochromic sweater and pencil skirt combo.

The duchess wore a burgundy V-neck sweater from Joseph that royal fans across the internet went wild for. Even though the pricy piece retails for between $281 and $355, depending on the material, it's already sold out (just like the matching, burgundy BOSS leather pencil skirt she tucked it into), thanks to the Meghan Markle Effect.

Hope is not lost though. Even though Meghan's sweater is sold out, a much more affordable lookalike is still in stock on Amazon, courtesy of the online retailer's "Amazon Essentials" line. The Amazon version of the look costs between $18.50 and $24.50, depending on the size you order.

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight V-Neck Sweater, Light Pink, XX-Large Amazon Essentials amazon.com $18.50 SHOP NOW

Amazon got this one right—a burgundy, V-neck sweater is absolutely essential this fall. And if you're looking for Meghan's same Joseph sweater in a different hue, there's a gorgeous camel color still available in merino wool:

Merino Wool Sweater Joseph net-a-porter.com $245.00 SHOP NOW

As well as the camel, a midnight navy, and a gray still available in cashmere:

Cashmere sweater Joseph net-a-porter.com $355.00 SHOP NOW

Cashmere sweater Joseph net-a-porter.com $355.00 SHOP NOW

And if you had your heart set on the burgundy, a crewneck version is still in stock...for now:

Cashmere sweater Joseph net-a-porter.com $355.00 SHOP NOW

And hey, if you need an excuse to buy more than one, remember: Winter is coming.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here