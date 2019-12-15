image
Courteney Cox Responds to Being Mistaken for Caitlyn Jenner in a Recent Picture on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Earlier this week, comedian and actor David Spade shared a selfie from a hang out session with Courteney Cox and former Bachelor Nick Viall.
      • Cox responded with an Instagram post of her own, in which she agreed that she could see the resemblance.

        Celebrity doppelgängers: We all have them. Even actual celebrities.

        Friends alum Courteney Cox recently learned that her famous doppelgänger is none other than Caitlyn Jenner.

        Here's how this revelation came to be:

        • Step 1: Courteney Cox hangs out with David Spade and former Bachelor Nick Viall.
        • Step 2: Courteney Cox poses for a cute group selfie with David Spade and former Bachelor Nick Viall.
        • Step 3: David Spade posts said picture on Instagram.
        • Step 4: David Spade's comment section blows TF up with messages from people saying that they fully thought Courteney Cox was Caitlyn Jenner in the snap (and some who seem to still think that).
        • Step 5: Courteney Cox sees said comments and concurs. And then posts about it herself.

          You see, after the barrage of comments on Spade's share of the group pic, Cox took to her own Instagram to weigh in.

          "@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising....," she wrote in the caption of her post, a gallery of images that quickly and perfectly summarize the situation.

          In the gallery post, Cox shared three images: First, the original selfie that Spade had shared. Next, a screenshot (with user names tastefully blacked out because Monica Geller is conscientious and classy IRL, too) of several of the comments pointing out how much she looked like Jenner. Finally a side-by-side picture of herself and Jenner, captioned, "Alright...I can see it."

          Comments by Celebs captured the essence of the post in a single image (including Jennifer Aniston's comment on Cox's post):

          View this post on Instagram

          A lot going on here. #CommentsByCelebs

          A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

          As doppelgängers go, you could do a lot worse than a former Olympian and cultural icon like Jenner.

