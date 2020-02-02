image
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Were Literally in Awe of Stormi Webster's Super Extra 2nd Birthday Party

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • On Saturday afternoon, stars turned out for Stormi Webster's second birthday party.
    • Kylie Jenner outdid herself after last year's over-the-top festivities. The party, dubbed "Stormi's World 2," featured three distinct themes: Trolls World, Frozen World and Stormi World.
      • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (and their daughter, Luna Stephens) were among the celebrity guests at the event at Chrissy and John were in awe of the super extra bash.

        Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (and their daughter, Luna Stephens, of course) were on the star-studded guest list for Stormi Webster's second birthday party this weekend.

        The insanely over-the-top bash, dubbed Stormi's World 2, was a direct followup to the famous baby's first party (theme: Stormi's World). The theme, which might now qualify as an annual tradition (at least, we sincerely hope it does), was clearly inspired by Stormi's father, Travis Scott's, album, ASTROWORLD.

        The party kicked off on Saturday afternoon and Kylie Jenner gave fans a sneak peak at the bash on her Instagram Story. Chrissy and John also shared some clips from inside the party, including a video of their daughter, Luna, noshing on ribs (because don't all two-year-old's birthday parties have catering that includes ribs?):

        And their own utter awe at the spectacle of the event.

        View this post on Instagram

        at Stormi’s birthday party! 🎉 #StormiWorld2

        A post shared by Luna Stephens (@lunasimone1) on

        Kylie and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family also shared plenty of videos from the party, which featured not one, not two, but three distinct themes: Trolls World, Frozen World and Stormi World.

        Take a virtual tour of the party below and prepare for your jaw to drop just like Chrissy's and John's did:

        View this post on Instagram

        Saint & Friend at #StormiWorld2 #kimkardashian

        A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Kids (@kardashianjenkousins) on

        View this post on Instagram

        Kris & True 🖤 #StormiWorld2

        A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Kids (@kardashianjenkousins) on

        Jaw. Drop.

