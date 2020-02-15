image
Meghan Markle Looks Cozy and Happy As She Steps Off a Commercial Flight

She carried a Prada duffel; Harry held an Away carry-on.

image
By Jenny Hollander
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Edinburgh
WPA PoolGetty Images

On Valentine's Day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed for the first time since their dramatic and very public decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. The couple looked happy and relaxed as they de-boarded a commercial flight into Victoria Airport, in British Columbia. The photographs, exclusive to the Daily Mail, show Meghan carrying a men's Prada duffel and wearing two of her favorite items—her Misha Nonoo shirt and black Rothy's flats—while Harry held a carry-on from popular brand Away. (You can see the photos here.)

The couple are fans of Away luggage, with Meghan gifting each of her baby shower attendees a suitcase from the brand's "Alchemy" collection. (One of her best friends, Serena Williams, is also a fan of the brand, recently partnering up with it for a bold new collection.) Harry, apparently, also loves the brand; he carried what looks to be the Bigger Carry-On in Asphalt. It's designed to fit in the overhead bin on commercial flights, which made it perfect for this trip.

[image id='a403099a-f535-4d85-b0f4-0b9cdd63a0ca' mediaId='f2b665c7-d1d5-4b55-bb1d-d9cc3b225227' align='center' size='small' share='false' caption='' expand='' crop='8x10'][/image]

Away, $245

SHOP IT

Meghan, meanwhile, carried a men's duffel—the Prada Re-Nylon travel bag.

[product contentProductId='54522d0d-eb7d-402e-8fa0-882e1731585b' mediaId='0dfc938d-a5bb-40dd-9a76-8de91b9c8ae1' align='center' size='small'][/product]

Meghan picked a cozy outfit to wear while traveling: what appears to be a blue striped Misha Nonoo shirt (a piece that we at Marie Claire are also obsessed with), a cozy, oversized cardigan, and her $175 Rothy's dark gray flats. They're the same shoes that she wore in Australia—on a sandy beach, natch!—and that, full disclosure, I also wear every time I fly.

[image id='30adcbfb-68ea-40fb-8ba9-9c221d803bce' mediaId='a57ca25d-16c8-4ce8-a62c-bc4ac34ca244' align='center' size='medium' share='false' caption='' expand='' crop='original'][/image]

[product contentProductId='4b209914-d30d-4141-bd85-4919abf7e513' mediaId='b6790bbf-1e71-4487-81e6-b01b9ebb0057' align='center' size='small'][/product]

The couple have taken a handful of commercial flights of late as they adjust to their new life, particularly since receiving a barrage of criticism over that time they flew a private jet.

