At the Chloé fashion show in Paris, Katie Holmes looked stunning in a pretty, flowy beige dress.

The fashion-forward star is always changing it up ever-so-slightly, while always managing to look classic and striking.

ICYMI, you can watch Chloé's entire show via livestream, if you didn't catch it live.

Last night, Katie Holmes attended the Chloé show at Paris Fashion Week along with stars like Ellie Goulding and Kate Bosworth, wearing the prettiest, comfiest peasant dress that I ever did see. According to Holmes' stylist Allison Bornstein, the whole look is Chloé (which, you know, makes sense, considering she's at their show).

The dress looks to be from their Autumn/Winter 2020 range with either a cami or contrasting panel at the chest, and the star added a little grunge with their Diane ankle boots (I'm totally feeling the return of the "Doc Marten" style, and cursing that I threw my old pair out). She accessorized with, as per her usual, chunky gold pendants, a brown bag, and a striped jacket over top. Her loose waves are oh-so-pretty, and the plum lip is just a teeny pop of color. Gorgeous.

The star has absolutely worn the brand before; in fact, one of her favorite pairs of extremely versatile flats is also Chloé. This season in particular, the brand focused on the classics—one way to be sustainable, since the hope is that the pieces will last years and not need to be replaced from season to season. Sustainability also happens to be a cause Holmes cares about deeply, including her support of the brand Rothy's, which uses material from plastic water bottles.

Here is the full look, so you can just take it all in:

And the look complete with jacket (look at that effortless print mixing!):

I love it so much.

