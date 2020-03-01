In a new post on Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the Instagram account they are following for March.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are focused on positivity leading up to their royal exit.

The Sussexes have a tradition of following just one account on Instagram each month, and the couple announced March's selection in a new post on their Sussex Royal account. The lucky account? Tanks Good News, which focuses on "news actually worth sharing" and describes it approach to posts as "positivity with a hint of humor."

"Happy 1st of March everyone! This month, we continue on the good news path and are pleased to be following @TankGoodNews, as a reminder of all the good that is happening in the world. We hope it uplifts and inspires you!"

Unsurprisingly, Tanks Good News was honored by the nod. The account commented on the announcement post, writing, "This is amazing! What a great thing to wake up to ❤️ I am honored. Let’s have a great month everybody 💪🏼."

The selection is significant, considering the timing. The end of March will mark the official end of Harry and Meghan's time as working royals. By choosing an account so focused on positivity and a "hint of humor," the Sussexes are giving the world an important insight into the attitude they're adopting as their royal exit approaches.

