Katie Holmes Shared the Cutest, Sun-Shiniest Selfie on Instagram

By Kayleigh Roberts
sydney, australia november 15 katie holmes speaks with families during a visit to ronald mcdonald house westmead on november 15, 2019 in sydney, australia photo by brendon thornegetty images
Brendon ThorneGetty Images
  • On Friday afternoon, ahead of the long weekend, Katie Holmes treated her Instagram followers to a rare selfie.
    • The actress' latest picture perfectly sets the Memorial Day Weekend #mood. In it, she grins coyly at the camera (a smile that definitely harkens back to her iconic Dawson's Creek character, Joey Potter), while backlit by a shining sunburst.
      • Appropriately, Katie captioned the photo with six sun emojis—and nothing else.

        You've heard the old saying, "A picture is worth a thousand words," right? Well, when it comes to Katie Holmes' sparse, artsy AF Instagram, a picture is worth a thousand words—and no fewer than six emojis.

        On Friday, the actress geared up for the holiday weekend by adding a rare selfie to her Insta grid and she captioned the new addition with a simple string of expressive little emojis: "☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️."

        Six sunbursts are exactly the right caption for Katie's new picture, which is her sun-shiniest selfie of all time. In fact, it might crack the top ten list of the most sun-shiniest selfies of all time ever, among all humans. In the photo, Katie is flashing a sly, close-mouthed Joey Potter-esque grin while backlit by an IRL sunburst that puts all six of her emojis to shame.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        Katie doesn't do a ton of tagging on Instagram, but there is a telling tag embedded in this photo. The actress tagged Maison Mayle, the clothing brand behind the classically low-key look she's sporting in the photo. Admittedly, all we can see in the photo is the color of Katie's pink and white button-down top. Also admittedly, we don't need to see any more of the outfit to know that A.) it's perfect and B.) we're obsessed.

