Today's Top Stories
1
LaTosha Brown Says a New South Is Rising
2
Fair Isle Sweater to Snuggle Up In This Winter
3
Meet the Next Presidential Pets, Major and Champ
4
Sophia Roe Isn't Looking for Perfection
5
Katie and Meghan's Favorite Bag Brand Is On Sale

Prince Harry Will Appear in a Stand-Up Comedy Show for Charity

By Emily Dixon
  • Prince Harry will appear at the Stand Up For Heroes comedy and music event on November 18.
  • The annual event raises money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which supports injured veterans and their families.
  • Harry served ten years in the British Army himself, and subsequently established the Invictus Games for injured service members.

    Prince Harry will appear at the annual Stand Up For Heroes comedy and music charity event on November 18, which will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harry will be a "special guest" at the event, a fundraiser for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which supports injured veterans and their families. Hosted by Jon Stewart, the show will air on a series of streaming platforms and social media networks, including ABC News Live, Facebook, TikTok, Armed Forces Network, Twitch, and Cheddar.

    As of yet, it's unclear whether Harry will take part in a comedy performance himself, or simply deliver a video message in support of the event's mission. Supporting veterans has long been a part of Harry's platform: After serving in the British Army for ten years, he founded the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded service members, in 2014.

    london, england january 16 prince harry, duke of sussex hosts the rugby league world cup 2021 draws for the mens, womens and wheelchair tournaments at buckingham palace on january 16, 2020 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
    Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Journalist Bob Woodruff founded the Bob Woodruff Foundation in 2006, after he was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the Iraq War; the inaugural Stand Up for Heroes event took place the following year. This year, comedians including Tiffany Haddish, Ronny Chieng, and Nate Bargatze and musicians including Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, and Brad Paisley will perform, according to a press release.

    "For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military," Woodruff said in a statement. "This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes."

    Related Stories
    Harry Sent a Legal Warning Over a "False" Article
    Harry Was Treated as a "Spare" by the Royals
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Katie Went for Dinner With Emilio and His Dad
    Stars Who Auditioned for Different Roles
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Kate Middleton Wore a Pretty Vintage-Style Blouse
    Rupert Grint Revealed His Daughter's Name on IG
    John Legend Talked Coping With the Loss of His Son
    Princess Diana's Most Memorable Fashion Moments
    Everything to Know About Tayshia Adams
    Celeb Headshots From Before They Were Famous
    Katie Holmes Stepped Out in Double Denim
    Emilo Vitolo Gushed Over GF Katie Holmes on IG