Prince Harry Will Appear in a Stand-Up Comedy Show for Charity

Prince Harry will appear at the Stand Up For Heroes comedy and music event on November 18.

The annual event raises money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which supports injured veterans and their families.

Harry served ten years in the British Army himself, and subsequently established the Invictus Games for injured service members.

Prince Harry will appear at the annual Stand Up For Heroes comedy and music charity event on November 18, which will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harry will be a "special guest" at the event, a fundraiser for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which supports injured veterans and their families. Hosted by Jon Stewart, the show will air on a series of streaming platforms and social media networks, including ABC News Live, Facebook, TikTok, Armed Forces Network, Twitch, and Cheddar.

As of yet, it's unclear whether Harry will take part in a comedy performance himself, or simply deliver a video message in support of the event's mission. Supporting veterans has long been a part of Harry's platform: After serving in the British Army for ten years, he founded the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded service members, in 2014.

Journalist Bob Woodruff founded the Bob Woodruff Foundation in 2006, after he was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the Iraq War; the inaugural Stand Up for Heroes event took place the following year. This year, comedians including Tiffany Haddish, Ronny Chieng, and Nate Bargatze and musicians including Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, and Brad Paisley will perform, according to a press release.

"For the last 14 years, the Stand Up for Heroes event has continued to inspire our nation and serves as a reminder of all of the brave individuals that have defended our country selflessly in our military," Woodruff said in a statement. "This year, it is especially important that we unite to show support for their sacrifices as we come together virtually to stand up for our heroes."



