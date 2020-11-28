Kate Middleton's Oversized Barbour x Alexa Chung Jacket Is a Winter Staple

Kate Middleton has made multiple appearance this week to celebrate the launch of the findings from her "5 Big Questions" survey.

Having already wowed fans in a pink suit from Marks and Spencer, a blue Reiss dress, and a white Zara blazer, the duchess changed into something more casual for her latest video appearance.

Revealing more of the results from the study into the early years she's been promoting throughout 2020, Duchess Kate wore a Barbour + ALEXACHUNG "Edith" corduroy-trimmed waxed-cotton jacket. She accessorized the oversized jacket with a pair of gold earrings from Welsh designer Hayley Jones.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sharing another revelation from the "5 Big Questions" research, Kensington Palace's Instagram account revealed, "Parents are most likely to mention friends and family as trusted sources of support in bringing up their children, with their own parents coming top. But for much of this year, we’ve been separated from the immediate support networks so many of us rely on."



The caption continued, "Parental loneliness has dramatically increased during the pandemic — from 38% before to 63% — as parents have been cut off from friends and family. Compounding this, it seems there has been a rise in the proportion of parents who feel uncomfortable seeking help for how they are feeling from 18% before the pandemic to 34% during it."



In another Instagram post, Duchess Kate revealed, "The reality of life makes it hard for parents to prioritise their wellbeing. 90% of people see parental mental health and wellbeing as being critical to a child’s development, but in reality people do very little to prioritise themselves."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Amy Mackelden Weekend Editor Amy Mackelden is the Weekend Editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, where she writes about entertainment, celebrity news, beauty, and fashion.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io