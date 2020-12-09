Megan Thee Stallion Is Fresh-Faced and Stunning In a No-Makeup Selfie

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion looks barely recognizable in a new bare-faced makeup Instagram.

The "Body" rapper is known for rocking ultra glam looks with bold eyeliner, lashes, and lips.

Megan's famous friends and fans totally loved her more stripped-down look.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion just shared a bare-faced style makeup pic on Instagram with her fans, and even—with minimal foundation and blush–her skin is flawless.

The "Body" rapper captioned the snap with a simple, "🌞."

The no-makeup look is a change from Meg's usual glam appearance, featuring her trademark bold eyeliner, lashes, and lips. She looks barely recognizable in the photo, but her famous friends and fans totally loved the switch to something more stripped down.

Jordyn Woods commented, "😍😍😍," while Keke Palmer wrote, "Isn’t she lovely!" And Justine Skye commented, "Prettyyyy."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It's not the first no-makeup look the "WAP" songstress has shared on the 'gram. Back in August, she posted another minimalist look that she captioned with, "💜😈."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Along with the pic, Meg took to her Instagram Stories. And according to the Daily Mail, she shared, "So, this is my first time ever posting a video of just my bare skin. No snap filter, no foundation, just skin. I can't believe it, we here. I used to be stressing, eating sugar a lot, staying up late, my skin was giving me so many problems..."

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But when Meg does choose to wear makeup, she shared with Essence that she loves Sephora and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty.

"Baby let me tell you, [I love] , , and ," she told the publication. "We love Fenty. We love you Riri!"

Megan Thee Stallion's Makeup Faves Long-Lasting Eyeliner High Precision Brush SEPHORA COLLECTION $12.00 SHOP NOW Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna $35.00 Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna $36.00

And Megan is also Revlon's newest ambassador, which was announced in August. "I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level. To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women."

Emily Shiffer Emily Shiffer is a former digital web producer for Men’s Health and Prevention, and is currently a freelancer writer specializing in health, weight loss, and fitness.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io