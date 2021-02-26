Prince Harry's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night had pretty much everything a Sussex fan could ask for: candid conversation! A hilarious FaceTime chat with Meghan Markle! Adorable details about Archie Harrison! An obstacle course! A spot of afternoon tea atop a tourbus, which promptly spilled all over Harry!

Speaking of Archie, Harry shared an extremely cute fact about his son: his very first word was "crocodile." "Three syllables!" Harry noted with a laugh.

"My son is now just over a year and a half. He is hysterical," the Duke of Sussex said. "He’s got the most amazing personality. He's already putting three, four words together, he's already singing songs."

Harry also revealed Archie's breakfast of choice, made possible by a Christmas gift from the Queen: a waffle maker. "My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it."

Harry, too, is a waffle fan: "Now I have waffles for breakfast, bit of yogurt, bit of jam on top—I don't know if that's the right thing to do. Bit of berries maybe, little bit of honey, maybe some syrup," he said.

And one final delightful detail? "Archie wakes up in the morning and literally just goes 'waffle?'" Harry said. This family! Who could be cuter?!

