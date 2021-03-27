Chrissy Teigen Reveals She and John Legend Had Sex at the Democratic National Convention

In a new interview this week, Chrissy Teigen opened up about some of the craziest places she and husband John Legend have had sex, including the Democratic National Convention.

During an appearance this week on The Late Late Show, the mode and best-selling cookbook author played a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" and opened up about one of the craziest places she and her husband have done the deed over the years. The crazy place in question: The Democratic National Convention. Sexy, right?

This isn't the first time Chrissy has admitted to this particular story, but she did clarify the version she's told in the past. A few years ago at the Grammy's, Chrissy was asked the same question and responded that she and John had gotten it on at "that Obama thing." This time around, she decided to make it clear precisely what the event was and that neither the former president or first lady were in any way involved in the sex-capades.

"I need to clear it up. Because one time at the GRAMMYs, I had said that we had sex at 'that Obama thing,' and that came out wrong," Chrissy said. "Because what I actually meant was, it was at 'that Obama thing,' but it wasn't with them or near them."

Chrissy added some details to the story, too. Like, you know, exactly where at the "Obama thing" she and John had sex.

"I believe it was the DNC, actually. So it was the DNC," she added. "There was a bathroom. It was in the bathroom. And, yeah, it was a long time—it was a while ago."

Although Chrissy didn't specify the year either time she told the story, ET Online notes that she and John (who was her boyfriend, not husband, at the time) attended the DNC together in 2008, just before Barack Obama was elected president.

And yes, there are receipts:

The DNC bathroom wasn't Chrissy and John's only foray into sex in public places, though. In fact, she shared an entire list of public trysts she and John have had over the years.

"I mean, I can fire these off if you want. I can say like Ron Herman, Fred Segal....yeah, right in front of the juice bar," she told Corden. "On a plane, not even private, James. Public!"

Watch Chrissy's full "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment below:

