Prince Harry spoke to the royals about his forthcoming memoir, a spokesperson told People.

Harry would not be expected to seek permission to write a book, the spokesperson noted—but he made sure to keep the royals in the loop all the same.

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful," the Duke said in a statement Monday.

Prince Harry spoke privately to the royal family about his forthcoming memoir, a representative for the Duke of Sussex told People. The exciting project is not something Harry would be expected to receive permission for, his representative noted, but he made sure to keep the palace in the loop all the same.

Penguin Random House announced Harry's upcoming memoir, to be published in "late 2022," in a press release Monday—news that no doubt delighted Sussex fans worldwide. In a statement, Harry said, "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful," the Duke concluded. He'll be donating proceeds from the book to charity.

When asked for comment about the book by People, Buckingham Palace noted: "Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Penguin Random House described the book thus: "Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." Royal fans: Have you marked your calendars yet?

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io