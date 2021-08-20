Jennifer Lopez has moved on from her ex by reigniting her romance with Ben Affleck. Meanwhile, said ex, Alex Rodriguez, is also enjoying life: In his latest Instagram post, Rodriguez can be seen posing with three luxury cars while making the tongue-in-cheek observation that he's "super down to earth."

While it's not exactly news-worthy that an ex-Major League Baseball player likes nice cars, fans were quick to comment on the one A-Rod is sitting gleefully on in the photo—a red Porsche that looks suspiciously like the one he gifted J-Lo for her 50th birthday in 2019, as reported by TMZ. Hmmm.

"Isn't that the red car he bought jlo," one person commented, adding a laugh-crying emoji for good measure. "Looks like jlo left not only you but the red car too," chimed in another, perhaps slightly more mean-spirited commenter. "Savage. Posing with the car he bought jlo for her bday lmfao," someone else said.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It's unclear what terms the formerly engaged couple are on now that they've been officially separated since April 2021. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said in a joint statement at the time. They were spotted having dinner soon after their breakup, hinting that their relationship did in fact remain cordial. Rodriguez apparently wanted to get back together with Lopez, but it wasn't long before rumors started spreading that the actress and singer had reunited with her ex Ben Affleck—rumors which turned out to be true.

Since then, J-Lo has pretty much wiped A-Rod from her Instagram, proving that she's well and truly moving on, while the former sportsman is seeing the positive in their relationship. "Whatever's happened to me over the last year, I'm so grateful for it," Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight. "I had five years of an incredible life and partnership, and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have an opportunity to take that and move forward, and say, 'you know what, we're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'"

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io