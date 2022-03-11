Bella Hadid Is Joining Gigi in Donating All Her Fashion Week Earnings to Help Ukraine

Bella Hadid has made the generous decision to join her sister Gigi in donating her earnings from Fashion Week shows to support Ukraine relief.

Bella—who walked for Balenciaga, Coperni, Versace, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Max Mara, Ports 1961, OFFWHITE, Moschino, Tod's, Fendi, Ambush, Michael Kors, Proenza Schouler, Givenchy and more throughout Fashion Month—announced the donation on Instagram. In the first photo of the gallery, she's wearing an oversized blue and yellow top reminiscent of the Ukrainian flag. Like Gigi, she likened the current situation in Ukraine to the one faced by Palestine, which is especially personal to them.

"To watch my Ukrainian friends and colleagues working hard here in Europe, so close but so far from their families/friends/homes in Ukraine who are experiencing one of many brutal occupations and invasions happening right now in the world is a very emotional and humbling experience for me," Bella wrote.

"We rarely have control of our work schedules and this week has really shown me the strength and perseverance of the people around me who are going through pure terror. To hear their stories and emotions first hand is devastating and I wholeheartedly stand with them in support. I stand along side every person that has been affected by this war and the innocent people who’s lives have been changed forever from the hands of 'power.'"

She went on to announce the concrete step she is taking to help. "Taking after Mica and My amazing Sis, I will be donating all of my earnings from this Fashion Week directly to organizations that are providing help, refuge and medical aide to those in need on the ground in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support our Palestinian people and land."

She then quoted her sister. "Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see eachother as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders.'

Bella ended her post by listing countries affected by war around the world, including Ukraine, Palestine, Yemen, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Haiti, Myanmar, Somalia, Lebanon and "EVERY COUNTRY DEALING WITH POWER TRIPPERS."

Gigi and Bella's older sister Alana commented, "so proud of you. Both places suffer. Both places need help. Proud of you sis."

Gigi previously announced her intention to donate all her proceeds from Fashion Month, inspired by fellow model Mica Argañaraz.

If you'd like to help the Ukrainian people, Marie Claire put together a guide to the organizations that need support.