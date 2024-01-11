Emily Ratajkowski Had a Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe Moment in New York City

Over the years, many stars have experienced their own classic Marilyn Monroe moment, including Selena Gomez at last weekend's Golden Globes. But I don't think anyone has had a Marilyn Monroe moment while wearing cowboy boots and holding the latest iPhone in their hand.
Emily Ratajkowski experienced her own dress in the wind moment, only this time it was a high waisted black skirt with a thigh high-split. The actress must have been shivering as she strolled through New York, warming herself only with an oversized leather jacket.
Ratajkowski paired this skirt with a plain black t-shirt and tan-colored cowboy boots. She's proven herself to be a big fan of cowboy boots, wearing them throughout the year on any occasion.
She finished the outfit with a chunky necklace, silver hoops, classic sporty black sunglasses, and a black pleated leather handbag slung over her shoulder.
It's a stylish yet understated look, only slightly surprising in January.
Aside from this skirt to the wind moment, Ratajkowski actually shares quite a lot in common with deceased Monroe.
Both Ratajkowski and the actress were overly sexualized. For Ratajkowski, this came through her modeling and role in the "Blurred Lines" music video, which she has since said she regrets participating in. Even though Ratajkowski still regularly posts NSFW photos on her Instagram, it is now through her own agency and a manner of reclaiming her body.
Monroe unfortunately never had the chance to do this, and wasn't around to see Instagram or any social media platforms.
We can only hope that more female celebrities get the chance to celebrate their bodies on their terms, like Rihanna's recent campaign for her brand, Savage X Fenty.
In the meantime, Ratajkowski, please put on some tights, as I'm freezing just looking at you!
A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski
A photo posted by emrata on
A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski
A photo posted by emrata on
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Zoë Kravitz Carried a Ginormous Tote Bag to Dinner With Taylor Swift and Co
Zoë, please do a "what's in my bag" haul—curious minds want to know!
By India Roby
-
28 Next-Level Nordstrom Finds I'm a Little Too in Love With
Memorable pieces for your closet.
By Swarna Gowtham
-
5 Nordstrom Picks to Make Room for In Your Closet
It's impossible to resist them.
By Aemilia Madden
-
Emily Ratajkowski Is Bold to the Max in Risqué Leather Hot Pants—in December, No Less
Em Rata brought the heat at a Miu Miu event last night.
By Fleurine Tideman