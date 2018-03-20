An Obsessive Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship

July 2016

On July 4, 2016, Markle is spotted at Wimbledon.

Later, during their engagement photo call, Prince Harry told reporters he knew Markle was the one "the very first time we met," after being set up by a mutual female friend, sometime in July 2016.

Speaking about their blind date, Prince Harry told the BBC during their first official TV interview together,"I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her. I was like, I’m really going to have to up my game here....We met once, then twice, back-to-back: two dates in London, in the beginning of last July."