An Obsessive Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship

From secret dates to royal engagements, everything we know about their courtship.

An Obsessive Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding is set to take place in just two months. The impending nuptials have flung the relationship between the former Suits actress and the former bad boy Brit into the spotlight. Here, an obsessive timeline of every important moment in the royal couple's romance thus far.

July 2016

On July 4, 2016, Markle is spotted at Wimbledon.

Later, during their engagement photo call, Prince Harry told reporters he knew Markle was the one "the very first time we met," after being set up by a mutual female friend, sometime in July 2016.

Speaking about their blind date, Prince Harry told the BBC during their first official TV interview together,"I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her. I was like, I’m really going to have to up my game here....We met once, then twice, back-to-back: two dates in London, in the beginning of last July."

August 2016

Also during their first TV interview together on the BBC, Prince Harry revealed how the couple's relationship developed.

He said, "It was three, maybe four, weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come join me in Botswana, and we camped out with each other, under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other."

October 2016

Publications begin reporting that Prince Harry is dating Suits actress Meghan Markle. According to a new report in Vanity Fair, the couple hid out from paparazzi at one of Meghan's friend's houses in Toronto.

November 8, 2016

Prince Harry confirms his relationship with Meghan Markle, by releasing a statement regarding her safety. With rumors swirling about the pair, Markle had become the target of immense paparazzi scrutiny.

Via Kensington Palace, Prince Harry said:

"Some of this has been very public—the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social-media trolls and web article comments. Some of it has been hidden from the public—the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life."

November 9, 2016

Meghan Markle is seen shopping at Whole Foods in Kensington, London, and returning to Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace afterwards. She wears Prince Harry's favorite brown baseball cap for the excursion, along with a pair of Hunter boots.

December 2016

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are photographed together for the first time, after attending a performance of play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

According to TIME, they are also seen Christmas tree shopping later in the month.

March 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan are photographed together in Montego Bay, Jamaica, attending the wedding of his close friend, Tom "Skippy" Inskip (pictured).

May 2017

Prince Harry allegedly drives more than 100 miles to pick up Meghan from London, so that she can attend the evening wedding reception of Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa.

Meghan and Harry are also spotted kissing at a polo event in Ascot, England.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen at the Closing Ceremony on day 8 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at the Air Canada Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, supMeghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen at the Closing Ceremony on day 8 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at the Air Canada Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, sup
September 25, 2017

The couple attends a Wheelchair Tennis match at the 2017 Invictus Games, and is seen holding hands, whispering, and talking to fellow attendees.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle engaged
September 30, 2017

They are spotted at the Closing Ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

November 27, 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a photo call in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace following the announcement that they are engaged.

November 27, 2017

Kensington Palace announces that Prince Harry and Markle will marry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. It's confirmed that the couple will marry on May 19, 2018.

November 28, 2017

British design company Emma Bridgewater begins work on souvenir mugs commemorating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

December 1, 2017

Prince Harry and Markle attend the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair in Nottingham, England, their first official engagement since announcing they will wed.

Meghan Markle effect Strathberry bag
December 1, 2017

After Meghan Markle attends a royal engagement with Prince Harry in Nottingham, England, her Strathberry handbag sells out in minutes.

December 20, 2017

The couple attends a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

December 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Markle's official engagement portraits are released to the world.

rince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
December 25, 2017

Meghan Markle attends Christmas Day church service along with Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II herself.

It's reported that Markle spends the holiday at Sandringham estate in Norfolk with Prince Harry's family, experiencing a royal Christmas for the first time. Allegedly, the Queen usually enforces a spouses-only policy, but breaks the rule for her grandson's new fiancée.

January 9, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with fans in London.

January 9, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Reprezent radio station in Brixton, London, which supports young people in the area.

January 18, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Cardiff Castle together.

January 18, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet fans in Cardiff, Wales.

February 1, 2018

The couple attends the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, which supports and celebrates the achievements of veterans.

February 13, 2018

The couple attends another royal engagement, this time to Edinburgh Castle in Scotland. It's reported that Meghan and Harry celebrate Valentine's Day in Scotland, too.

February 28, 2018

Prince Harry and Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, along with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

March 8, 2018

Another royal engagement for the couple, this time in Birmingham, England, on International Women's Day.

March 12, 2018

Meghan joins Harry at a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London with the entire royal family.

