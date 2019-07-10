image
Today's Top Stories
1
When Rohingya Women Rule
image
2
65 Super Gorgeous Long Hairstyles
image
3
The Burgeoning Benzo Crisis
image
4
Found: The Best One-Pieces and Bikinis
image
5
Heidi Montag Has Always Been Hero of 'The Hills'

Every Photo From Harry and William's King Power Royal Charity Polo Match

Meghan! Archie! George! Charlotte! Louis!

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Chris JacksonGetty Images

This afternoon, Prince Harry and Prince William participated in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. Royal fans were super excited not only to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis cheering on their dad with their mom, Kate Middleton, but Meghan Markle and newborn Archie Harrison also showed up to cheer on Harry! (Yes, this is Archie's first polo match, and Meg's first low-key public appearance with baby Archie.) See all of the adorable moments you probably missed from the day, ahead.

The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
1 of 18
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
2 of 18
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
3 of 18
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
4 of 18
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
5 of 18
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
6 of 18
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
7 of 18
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
8 of 18
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Chris JacksonGetty Images
9 of 18
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
10 of 18
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
11 of 18
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
12 of 18
King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Andrew Matthews - PA ImagesGetty Images
13 of 18
King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Andrew Matthews - PA ImagesGetty Images
14 of 18
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
15 of 18
King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Andrew Matthews - PA ImagesGetty Images
16 of 18
The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Chris JacksonGetty Images
17 of 18
The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Chris JacksonGetty Images
18 of 18
Next
Behold: 33 Iconic Photos of Prince William
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day Meghan Markle & Archie Make an Appearance at Polo
King Power Royal Charity Polo Day Kate and Louis Go Out to Support William
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton's Looking for a Diary Coordinator
image Princesses Eugenie & Beatrice Were at Celine Dion
image Buckingham Palace Made Archie Christening Mistake
image Meghan Markle Tied Archie's Baptism to Her Wedding
image Will Begged Kate to Take Him Back in 2007
image Who Is Charlie van Straubenzee?
BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE How Kate Honored Diana at Archie's Christening
BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE Doria Ragland Wore the Prettiest Peach Outfit