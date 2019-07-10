This afternoon, Prince Harry and Prince William participated in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. Royal fans were super excited not only to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis cheering on their dad with their mom, Kate Middleton, but Meghan Markle and newborn Archie Harrison also showed up to cheer on Harry! (Yes, this is Archie's first polo match, and Meg's first low-key public appearance with baby Archie.) See all of the adorable moments you probably missed from the day, ahead.